World Athletics: Ingebrigtsen returns with Ultimate 5,000m win; Duplantis misses Vault mark

Olympic champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen made a spectacular return from Achilles surgery to win the men's 5,000m, while pole vault star Mondo Duplantis also triumphed at the innovative World Athletics Ultimate Championship, captivating a sold-out crowd.

IMAGE: Norway's Jakob Ingebrigtsen crosses the finish line to win the men's 5000 metres final at the World Athletics Ultimate Championships, at National Athletics Centre, Budapest, Hungary, on Friday. Photograph: Bernadett Szabo/Reuters

Key Points Jakob Ingebrigtsen secured a $150,000 prize by winning the men's 5,000m at the World Athletics Ultimate Championship, marking a successful return from Achilles surgery.

Olympic champion Ingebrigtsen demonstrated his signature late kick, moving from the back to sweep past rivals in the final 100 metres, clocking a season's best 12:59.24.

Mondo Duplantis added another pole vault title, soaring 6.20 metres, though he narrowly missed setting a new world record at 6.32 metres due to windy conditions.

The inaugural Ultimate Championship features a $10 million prize pot and a new format designed to attract fans, with top-16 runners and top-eight competitors in other events.

The event's opening night in Budapest was a sold-out success, featuring a glitzy production with dramatic walkouts and a stage-like atmosphere.

IMAGE: Olympic champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen clocked a season's best 12 minutes 59.24 seconds, sweeping past his rivals with 100 metres remaining. Photograph: Bernadett Szabo/Reuters

Norway's Jakob Ingebrigtsen marked his comeback from Achilles surgery in emphatic fashion on Friday, powering to victory in the men's 5,000 metres at the inaugural World Athletics Ultimate Championship and securing the $150,000 top prize.

Opening day featured two of the sport's biggest stars as Mondo Duplantis brought the curtain down by adding another pole vault title to his illustrious resume, narrowly missing at a World record attempt.

Ingebrigtsen's Triumphant Return To The Track

Olympic champion Ingebrigtsen clocked a season's best 12 minutes 59.24 seconds, producing the trademark late kick that has become his calling card by moving from the back of the field over the closing laps before sweeping past his rivals with 100 metres remaining.

A day after writing on Instagram that "a couple of months ago it looked unlikely I'd have a season at all", the Norwegian underlined his return to full fitness with another clinical display.

"This is amazing. Not many weeks ago I was telling my team that the 2026 season is far gone but then it started to get a little bit better," said Ingebrigtsen, who won the European title last month.

"There was a lot of hope and eventually I got my momentum going."

IMAGE: Jakob Ingebrigtsen held off Olympic 1,500m champion Cole Hocker, who finished second in 13:00.05s, while American teammate Parker Wolfe took third in 13:00.13s. Photograph: Aleksandra Szmigiel/Reuters

The 25-year-old crossed the line, casually stopped the time on his watch, and wagged one finger at the crowd in celebration after holding off Olympic 1,500m champion Cole Hocker, who finished second in 13:00.05, while American teammate Parker Wolfe took third in 13:00.13.

For much of the race Ingebrigtsen bided his time at the back of the pack, content to let others dictate the pace before methodically working his way forward over the final two laps and unleashing a devastating finishing burst when it mattered most to win by 10 metres.

"I have gained a lot from the races I've done in the last couple of weeks," he said. "I am extremely happy to run sub-13 minutes. Being injured I was fearing the worst outcome and did not know if I would be able to run at all especially at this level."

Ingebrigtsen is also entered in the 1,500m where he would face arch-rival Josh Kerr of Britain in what will be their first head-to-head meeting in two years.

Duplantis Dominates Pole Vault Despite Record Miss

IMAGE: Sweden's Armand Duplantis celebrates with the trophy after winning the men's pole vault final. Photograph: Marton Monus/Reuters

Sweden's Duplantis -- who has two Olympic gold medals and seven world indoor and outdoor titles combined -- delivered another victory, soaring 6.20 metres.

And then, with all other events completed and the spotlight fixed solely on him, the 26-year-old fell short on three World record attempts at 6.32, with windy conditions proving a challenge.

"It was amazing, it was a really fun competition, really hard fought, a little bit chilly, but we fought through it, that's what we do," said Duplantis, who sprinted down the runway to his own song "Gold," which is also the event's anthem

"Thanks you guys, you brought the energy, it's been a long season for all of us," he added, to the crowd.

Greece's Emmanouil Karalis, whose emergence has turned what was once a one-man show into a genuine contest this year, took second place with 6.15m after twice sending the crowd gasping as he wobbled on his vault and barely landed on the edge of the mat.

Karalis competed to the pulsating strains of "Zorba's Dance".

IMAGE: Ukraine's Yaroslava Mahuchikh in action during the women's High Jump final. Photograph: Aleksandra Szmigiel/Reuters

Olympic champion Yaroslava Mahuchikh of Ukraine soared 1.99m to win the women's high jump.

Germany's Merlin Hummel won the hammer throw with 81.46 metres. Olympic champion Ethan Katzberg was stung by the rule, unique to this event, that guarantees athletes only two throws in a first round. The Canadian fouled on both of his attempts.

American World record-holders won both sprint hurdles events with Masai Russell taking the 100m hurdles title in 12.22, and Ja'Kobe Tharp clocking 12.94 to win the men's 110m hurdles title.

The United States edged Jamaica by 0.08 seconds to win the mixed 4x100m relay.

The Ultimate Championship: A New Era For Athletics

The Ultimate Championship, with a $10 million prize pot in a record for the sport, has been introduced to draw new fans, ditching the traditional championship model of three athletes per country in favour of high-stakes fields featuring the world's top-16 runners and top-eight competitors in the throws and jumps.

The event's opening night at Gyula Zsivotzky National Athletics Centre wrapped athletics in a glitzy production with bright pink and gold lights, darkened stands and a black infield that made the venue feel more like an enormous stage.

There was pounding music and dramatic walkouts -- the men's hammer field entered the stadium to "Wrecking Ball" by Miley Cyrus.

World Athletics said opening night drew a sold-out crowd of 20,557 fans, with 60% of fans coming from Budapest, while the remaining 40% were international visitors.