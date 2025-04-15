HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
PIX: Italy 2026 Winter Games, Paralympics torches unveiled

April 15, 2025 03:27 IST

The 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympics and Paralympic torches are displayed during a ceremony in Milan, Italy, on Monday.

IMAGE: The 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympics and Paralympic torches are displayed during a ceremony in Milan, Italy, on Monday. Photograph: Claudia Greco/Reuters

The torches that will carry the Olympic flame for the 2026 Winter Games and Paralympics were unveiled on Monday in Milan and at a parallel event in the Italian pavilion at Expo 2025 in the Japanese city of Osaka.

Made from recycled aluminium, the torches have been styled in two different versions, blue-coloured for the Olympics and bronze for the Paralympics.

 

Former Italy cross-country skier Stefania Belmondo and Paralympian Beatrice Vio display the 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympics and Paralympic torches.

IMAGE: Former Italy cross-country skier Stefania Belmondo and Paralympian Beatrice Vio display the 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympics and Paralympic torches. Photograph: Claudia Greco/Reuters

Former cross-country skier Stefania Belmondo and Paralympic fencing star Bebe Vio, both double Olympic gold medallists, brought the torches into a Milan theatre.

"It's very easy to carry on and it's easy to handle," said Belmondo, who lit the Olympic cauldron at the 2006 Games in Turin, when Italy last hosted the Winter Games.

Styled by Carlo Ratti Associati, a Turin-based design firm, the surface of each torch is intended to reflect the landscape it will cross during its relay, and to put the Olympic flame itself in the spotlight, organisers said.

"The torch is spectacular, beautiful, the embodiment of Italian design genius," said Giovanni Malago, Italy's National Olympic Committee president.

Minister of Tourism of Italy, Daniela Santanche, and President of Lombardy region, Attilio Fontana, hold the 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympics and Paralympic torches.

IMAGE: Minister of Tourism of Italy, Daniela Santanche, and President of Lombardy region, Attilio Fontana, hold the 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympics and Paralympic torches. Photograph: Claudia Greco/Reuters

Milan and the town of Cortina d'Ampezzo, one of Italy's most famous ski resorts, are the main hosts of the Games, which run from February 6 to 22 next year. The Paralympics will follow the following month.

The torch will be lit at Greece's ancient Olympia, the birthplace of the Olympics, on November 26, marking the countdown to the Games.

It is scheduled to arrive in Rome at the beginning of December and will continue its relay across Italy before reaching Milan for the lighting of the cauldron at the opening ceremony.

Aside from Milan and Cortina - which are more than 400 km (250 miles) apart - events will be staged at five other locations, including Bormio, where the men's Alpine skiing races will take place.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
