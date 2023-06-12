News
Rediff.com  » Sports » PIX: Iga Swiatek shows off her French Open Trophy!

PIX: Iga Swiatek shows off her French Open Trophy!

By REDIFF SPORTS
June 12, 2023 12:43 IST
Iga Swiatek

IMAGE: Paloand’s Iga Swiatek kisses the Suzanne Lenglen Trophy on the Bir-Hakeim bridge. Photograph: Lewis Storey/Getty Images and Julian Finney/Getty Images

Iga Swiatek, the reigning champion of the women's singles title at the French Open, wasted no time in celebrating her remarkable victory.

 

After her thrilling three-set triumph over Karolina Muchova on Saturday, Swiatek took the prestigious Coupe Suzanne-Lenglen for a joyous spin around the enchanting Paris.

Iga Swiatek

Radiant in an elegant, off-the-shoulder black pleated ensemble and paired with sleek black heeled sandals, Swiatek captured the attention of a swarm of photographers who eagerly trailed her every move.

Against the backdrop of iconic landmarks such as the majestic Eiffel Tower, the serene Seine river, and the grandeur of the Bir-Hakeim bridge, Swiatek struck graceful poses, immortalising her triumphant moment in the heart of Paris.

Iga Swiatek

The world number one said she was left almost surprised that she closed out the victory as Muchova - who beat second seed Aryna Sabalenka with a late fightback in the semi-finals - double faulted on match point to bow out.

"It's hard to describe. There was a lot of happiness. I felt suddenly tired of these three weeks. Maybe my matches weren't physically exhausting, but it's hard to keep your focus."

"And the whole swing. Since Stuttgart I haven't been home. So I'm happy I finished the whole claycourt swing so well, and that I survived. I'm never going to doubt my strength again maybe because of that."

REDIFF SPORTS
