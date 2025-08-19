HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
PIX: Swiatek downs Paolini to win first Cincinnati Open title

August 19, 2025 09:04 IST

Iga Swiatek

IMAGE: Iga Swiatek celebrates with the Rookwood Cup after winning the Cincinnati Open at the Lindner Family Tennis Center. Photograph: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images/Reuters

Iga Swiatek captured her first Cincinnati Open title on Monday by beating Jasmine Paolini 7-5, 6-4, with the Pole third seed sending a powerful message ahead of the US Open.

The six-times Grand Slam winner did not drop a set on her way to the title and was clinical in the final, converting all six of her break points to clinch her 11th WTA 1000 crown and first since last year's Italian Open.

She is now the second all-time winner in the WTA 1000 format history, trailing only Serena Williams (23).

IMAGE: Iga Swiatek hugs Jasmine Paolini after the match. Photograph: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images/Reuters

"I want to thank my team. I don’t know why I won tournaments that were like the last ones in terms of where I thought I would be playing well," Swiatek said.

"Thank you for forcing me to become a better player and learning how to play on these faster surfaces. I'm shocked and super happy."

Iga Swiatek

IMAGE: Iga Swiatek clinched her 11th WTA 1000 crown and first since last year's Italian Open. Photograph: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images/Reuters

Paolini made the brighter start, surging to a 3-0 lead and pushing Swiatek to the brink of a double break. Yet the Pole responded with a five-game run and, after squandering her first chance to serve out the opening set, closed it on her second attempt.

Swiatek carried her momentum into the second set, saving two break points at 4-3 before holding firm to move within one game of the title. She sealed victory at the first opportunity with a big serve, extending her perfect record against the Italian to 6–0.

Jasmine Paolini

IMAGE: Jasmine Paolini in action. Photograph: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images/Reuters

The win ensures Wimbledon champion Swiatek will climb back to world number two, securing the second seed for the final major of the year at Flushing Meadows, where singles action begins on Sunday.

 

Swiatek is also set to team up with Norway's Casper Ruud in the new US Open mixed doubles event.

Earlier in the day, Spain's Carlos Alcaraz claimed the men's title after top seed Jannik Sinner retired in the first set.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
