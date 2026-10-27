Harry Kane Thanks Tottenham Hotspur After Ballon d'Or Triumph

Harry Kane wins his first Ballon d'Or after a prolific season with Bayern Munich, thanking his family, teammates, Tottenham, England fans and supporters worldwide.

IMAGE: Harry Kane celebrates winning the Ballon d'Or at the London Palladium, London, Britain, on Monday. Photograph: Matthew Childs/Reuters

Key Points Harry Kane won the 2026 Men's Ballon d'Or, becoming the first Englishman since Michael Owen in 2001 to receive the award.

Kane had an outstanding season, scoring 73 goals and providing 8 assists, helping Bayern Munich win the Bundesliga, German Cup, and German Super Cup.

He expressed gratitude to his family, teammates, coaching staff, and fans, and thanked Tottenham Hotspur for their guidance during his nearly two-decade tenure.

Kane's victory is a culmination of a remarkable journey, highlighting his development from a struggling youngster to one of the most complete centre forwards.

Other awardees included Lamine Yamal (Young Talent of the Year), Luis de la Fuente (Men's Coach), and Unai Simon (Men's Goalkeeper).

England captain Harry Kane and Bayern Munich striker described winning the 2026 Men's Ballon d'Or after an outstanding season with his club as an incredible and unforgettable feeling. Kane clinched his maiden Men's Ballon d'Or, finishing ahead of Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappé and Barcelona's rising star Lamine Yamal.

IMAGE: London City Lionesses' Alexia Putellas poses with Bayern Munich's Harry Kane after winning the Ballon d'Or awards. Photograph: Matthew Childs/Reuters

Kane's triumph makes him the first Englishman in 25 years to win the Men's Ballon d'Or, following in the footsteps of Michael Owen, who claimed the prestigious award in 2001.

A Season of Unprecedented Success

IMAGE: Harry Kane thanked his Tottenham Hotspur, his family and fans after his win. Photograph: Matthew Childs/Reuters

The England captain expressed gratitude to his friends, family, teammates, coaching staff, and fans worldwide, acknowledging that their support made his achievement possible. Kane enjoyed a prolific campaign, scoring 73 goals and providing eight assists, contributing to 81 goal involvements across the season.

He also helped Bayern Munich win the Bundesliga, German Cup and German Super Cup. It is the first Ballon d'Or for a player who has been considered among the world's best for several years.

"Wow, what a special feeling. Amazing night here in London. Congrats to all the winners. Thank you to all my friends, family, teammates, coaching staff and all the fans around the World. It wouldn't be possible without you guys. So, yeah, best in the World right now. Feels incredible, thank you," Harry Kane said in a video post on X.

The Journey to the Top

IMAGE: FC Barcelona's Lamine Yamal makes a speech after winning the Young Talent of the Year trophy. Photograph: Matthew Childs/Reuters

The award represents the culmination of a remarkable journey. Few players have experienced a career arc quite like Kane's, and he thanked all of his career coaches in his emotional speech, plus Tottenham Hotspur and his wife Kate. Once struggling to establish himself at Spurs as a youngster, being sent out on numerous loans, he developed into one of the most complete centre forwards of his generation, capable of scoring every type of goal while also functioning as a playmaker.

"It's about the journey," Kane said.

IMAGE: FC Barcelona's Vicky Lopez makes a speech after winning the women's young talent of the year award. Photograph: Matthew Childs/Reuters

"Anything is possible, work hard when nobody is watching. "For any young boy or girl wanting to achieve their dreams, anything is possible. I wasn't the kid who went straight to the top. I had to experience the downs. I had to find my way to be the very best right now."

Kane also thanked his former club Tottenham Hotspur where he spent nearly two decades before moving to Bayern Munich in 2023.

"I also want to thank Tottenham Hotspur. I wouldn't be here today without Tottenham. I joined the club when I was 11, and all the guidance and training I received there helped me achieve my dreams. Without all those moments and the people who supported me along the way, I wouldn't be where I am today. So, I really want to thank Tottenham.

"To all the Bayern, England and Spurs fans, and all my fans around the world, many of whom are here in the room tonight, I greatly appreciate all the support you give me, both in the stands and away from the stadium, on social media and beyond. Thank you"

Other Awardees on the Night

IMAGE: Arsenal's Bukayo Saka makes a speech after winning the Socrates Award for Fair Play. Photograph: Matthew Childs/Reuters

Spain and FC Barcelona's teen sensation Lamine Yamal won the Young Talent of the Year award (Kopa Trophy) for the third consecutive time, becoming the first footballer in history to claim the accolade in three successive editions.

Yamal, who won the award in 2024 and 2025 during the Ballon d'Or ceremony, has continued his remarkable rise in world football with another triumph in 2026.

The 19-year-old enjoyed an impressive 2025-26 season with Barcelona, playing a key role in the club's La Liga and Spanish Super Cup triumphs.

IMAGE: Athletic Bilbao's Unai Simon won the men's goalkeeper of the year award. Photograph: Matthew Childs/Reuters

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente was named men's coach of the year, while Barcelona's Pere Romeu won the women's coaching award.

IMAGE: Spain coach Luis de la Fuente received the men's coach of the year award. Photograph: Matthew Childs/Reuters

The men's goalkeeper award went to Unai Simon of Spain and Athletic Bilbao, while Cata Coll of Spain and Barcelona won the women's award.

IMAGE: FC Barcelona coach Pere Romeu speaks after being named the women's coach of the year. Photograph: Matthew Childs/Reuters

Paris St Germain won the men's club of the year award, while Barcelona picked up the women's honours. Kane won the men's striker of the year prize, while Charlyn Corral was named top women's striker. Arsenal and England winger Bukayo Saka was presented with the Socrates Award for humanitarian work.