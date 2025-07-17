HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » PIX: Girelli brace takes Italy past Norway to Euro semis

PIX: Girelli brace takes Italy past Norway to Euro semis

2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

July 17, 2025 02:48 IST

x

Cristiana Girelli scores at the fag end of the match to put Italy into the last four of the Euros for the first time since 1997. 

Cristiana Girelli scores Italy's second goal in the women's Euro 2025 quarter-final against Norway at Stade de Geneve, Geneva, Switzerland, on Wednesday.

IMAGE: Cristiana Girelli scores Italy's second goal in the women's Euro 2025 quarter-final against Norway at Stade de Geneve, Geneva, Switzerland, on Wednesday. Photograph: Piroschka Van De Wouw/Reuters

Cristiana Girelli scored a 90th-minute winner as Italy beat Norway 2-1 on Wednesday to book their spot in the semi-finals at the Women's European Championship.

The Italians took the lead five minutes into the second half through Girelli's close-range finish and they had the ball in the net again three minutes later only for the goal to be ruled out for offside. 

 

Cristiana Girelli (No. 10) celebrates scoring Italy's second goal

IMAGE: Cristiana Girelli (No. 10) celebrates scoring Italy's second goal. Photograph: Matthew Childs

Norway captain Ada Hegerberg then won a penalty but fired her spot kick wide for the second time at the tournament before levelling with a deft finish in the 66th minute to silence the raucous Italian fans in the crowd. 

With the game heading for extra-time, Girelli ghosted in at the far post to head home her second of the game and send Italy into the last four for the first time since 1997. 

They will next face either reigning champions England or Sweden, who meet in Zurich on Thursday. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

1st ODI: Deepthi shines as India outsmart England
1st ODI: Deepthi shines as India outsmart England
From Tragedy to Triumph: Fauja Singh's Inspiring Life
From Tragedy to Triumph: Fauja Singh's Inspiring Life
Japan Open: Sat-Chi, Lakshya shine as Sindhu bows out
Japan Open: Sat-Chi, Lakshya shine as Sindhu bows out
Gukesh skips, Carlsen faces Praggnanandhaa in Freestyle
Gukesh skips, Carlsen faces Praggnanandhaa in Freestyle
'Current situation of Indian football very concerning'
'Current situation of Indian football very concerning'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Wonderful Car-Free Places In The World

webstory image 2

8 Bridge Collapses That Shook India

webstory image 3

OPPO Pad SE: Vision-Friendly With Built-In Kids Mode

VIDEOS

No Words, Just Poses: Uddhav Thackeray, Eknath Shinde in One Photo Frame1:07

No Words, Just Poses: Uddhav Thackeray, Eknath Shinde in...

Watch: Eknath Shinde drives Tesla outside Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai1:15

Watch: Eknath Shinde drives Tesla outside Vidhan Bhavan...

Nora Fatehi spotted at Mumbai Airport1:35

Nora Fatehi spotted at Mumbai Airport

India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD