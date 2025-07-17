PIX: Girelli brace takes Italy past Norway to Euro semis

Cristiana Girelli scores at the fag end of the match to put Italy into the last four of the Euros for the first time since 1997.

IMAGE: Cristiana Girelli scores Italy's second goal in the women's Euro 2025 quarter-final against Norway at Stade de Geneve, Geneva, Switzerland, on Wednesday. Photograph: Piroschka Van De Wouw/Reuters

Cristiana Girelli scored a 90th-minute winner as Italy beat Norway 2-1 on Wednesday to book their spot in the semi-finals at the Women's European Championship.

The Italians took the lead five minutes into the second half through Girelli's close-range finish and they had the ball in the net again three minutes later only for the goal to be ruled out for offside.

IMAGE: Cristiana Girelli (No. 10) celebrates scoring Italy's second goal. Photograph: Matthew Childs

Norway captain Ada Hegerberg then won a penalty but fired her spot kick wide for the second time at the tournament before levelling with a deft finish in the 66th minute to silence the raucous Italian fans in the crowd.

With the game heading for extra-time, Girelli ghosted in at the far post to head home her second of the game and send Italy into the last four for the first time since 1997.

They will next face either reigning champions England or Sweden, who meet in Zurich on Thursday.