Germany edge France on penalties to enter Euro semis

Goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Beger shines as Germany sets up semi-final meeting with World champions Spain.

IMAGE: Germany's players race towards goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger after winning the penalty shoot-out in the women's Euro 2025 quarter-final against France at St. Jakob-Park, Basel, Switzerland, on Saturday. Photograph: Matthew Childs/Reuters

Ann-Katrin Berger pulled off a stunning final save as Germany beat France 6-5 in a penalty shoot-out to set up a Euro 2025 semi-final showdown with World champions Spain after a bruising encounter that ended 1-1 after extra time on Saturday.

The Germans pulled off a stunning comeback from a goal down and a straight red card for defender Kathrin Hendrich after 13 minutes, battling their way back into the game and eventually getting the better of their opponents in a thrilling shoot-out.

IMAGE: Germany's goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger celebrates after saving France's last shot in the penalty shoot-out from Alice Sombath. Photograph: Denis Balibouse/Reuters

Hendrich was sent off after a VAR review established that she had pulled the hair of Griege Mbock Bathy in the box, and Grace Geyoro’s subsequent penalty had the power to get over the line despite Berger getting a strong hand to it.

IMAGE: Grace Geyoro beats Germany goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger to put France ahead in the match. Photograph: Denis Balibouse/Reuters

On the ropes and struggling, the Germans suddenly levelled, Sjoeke Nuesken catching the defence napping by darting towards Klara Buehl’s near-post corner and flashing a header into the net in the 25th minute.

IMAGE: Sjoeke Nusken heads the ball past France goalkeeper Pauline Peyraud-Magnin to restore parity for Germany. Photograph: Bernadett Szabo/Reuters

With the well-organised Germans defending doggedly, France had two goals ruled out for offside and Nuesken had a second-half penalty saved, and neither side managed to score in extra time.

The game went to penalties, and Berger got the shootout off to a great start for the Germans by saving from Amel Majri, but they were brought back to level pegging when Sara Daebrtiz struck her spot kick off the crossbar and over the goal.

IMAGE: France goalkeeper Pauline Peyraud-Magnin saves Sjoeke Nusken's shot from the penalty spot. Photograph: Denis Balibouse/Reuters

Berger then fired home from the spot herself before diving to her left to deny Alice Sombath, sending the Germans through to the last four.

They will face Spain on Wednesday, a day after England face Italy in the other semi-final.