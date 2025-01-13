HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
PIX: Gauff battles past Kenin in Melbourne thriller

PIX: Gauff battles past Kenin in Melbourne thriller

Last updated on: January 13, 2025 09:04 IST

Coco Gauff

IMAGE: Coco Gauff of the US in action during her first round match against Sofia Kenin. Photograph: Edgar Su/Reuters

Coco Gauff was given a solid workout by former champion Sofia Kenin but continued her lengthy winning streak to reach the second round of the Australian Open with a 6-3 6-3 victory on Rod Laver Arena on Monday.

 

The third seed, who led the United States to a United Cup triumph in Sydney to kick off her season, was troubled as much by the bright sunshine and her own errors as Kenin's game in a tricky first set, which she won with an ace after 44 minutes.

Kenin, who beat Gauff on her way to the title at Melbourne Park in 2020, again blew hot and cold to keep things interesting in the second set but dropped her head after failing to break back for 4-4.

Coco Gauff

Former U.S. Open champion Gauff pounced to break her fellow American for a fourth time in the match and secured her 10th straight singles victory when Kenin sent a wild forehand well wide of the tramlines.

"It was a tough match for me today but I'm happy with how I played. I could have served better but I could hardly see at (one) end," said the 20-year-old, who mixed 12 aces with nine double faults over the match.

Coco Gauff

IMAGE: Sofia Kenin congratulates Coco Gauff after the match. Photograph: Edgar Su/Reuters

Gauff, whose best performance in Melbourne was her semi-final loss to eventual champion Aryna Sabalenka last year, will next face Britain's Jodie Burrage.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
RELATED STORIES

PIX: Zverev cruises; Nishikori, Ruud survive scare
Australia Open: Nagal crashes out in first round
Sabalenka sizzles on rain-hit day at Australian Open
Why Rohit Wants To Stay Test Captain
Shreyas Iyer named Punjab Kings captain for IPL 2025
