HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Sports » PIX: FIFA World Cup Opening Night Belongs to Fans

PIX: FIFA World Cup Opening Night Belongs to Fans

By REDIFF SPORTS
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 12, 2026 11:46 IST

x

The World Cup commenced with electrifying victories for Mexico and South Korea, whose passionate fans created an unforgettable atmosphere as both teams secured crucial opening wins.

FIFA World Cup Mexico fans

IMAGE: Mexico fans inside the stadium rally behind their team, turning the stands into a sea of celebration and nonstop energy. Photograph: Hannah Mckay/Reuters

Key Points

  • Mexico secured a 2-0 victory over South Africa at the Azteca Stadium in a highly charged match.
  • The Mexico vs. South Africa game featured intense moments, including three red cards.
  • South Korea staged a comeback in Guadalajara, defeating the Czech Republic 2-1 after being a goal down.
  • Passionate and engaged fans were instrumental in making the World Cup opening night a memorable spectacle.

Fans set the tone for a memorable World Cup opening night as Mexico and South Korea got their campaigns off to winning starts in front of loud, passionate crowds.

World Cup Opening Matches See Thrilling Victories

Mexico kicked off the tournament with a 2-0 win over South Africa at the Azteca Stadium, a game played in a charged atmosphere that matched the chaos on the pitch, including three red cards and plenty of heated moments.

FIFA World Cup 2026 fans

IMAGE: A Mexico female fan poses during the 2026 FIFA World Cup Fan Festival at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Photograph: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images/Reuters

FIFA World Cup 2026 fans

IMAGE: Fans hold up their phones in the stands before the match. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters
 

In Guadalajara, South Korea followed with a comeback of their own, fighting back from a goal down to beat the Czech Republic 2-1. Hwang In-beom levelled the game before substitute Oh Hyeon-gyu stepped up to complete the turnaround.

By the end of the night, both Mexico and South Korea had three points on the board, but it was the fans -- loud, emotional and fully engaged, who helped turn the opening day into a proper World Cup spectacle.

South Korea fans

IMAGE: Fans react as they watch South Korea play the Czech Republic during their FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A match, at a public viewing event in Seoul, South Korea. Photograph: Kim Soo-hyeon/Reuters

South Korea fans

IMAGE: Fans play instruments before South Korea play the Czech Republic during their FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A match. Photograph: Kim Soo-hyeon/Reuters

South Korea fans

IMAGE: A fan holding a South Korean national flag cheers as they watch South Korea play the Czech Republic. Photograph: Kim Soo-hyeon/Reuters

FIFA World Cup 2026

IMAGE: South Korea fans wear sombreros outside the stadium. Photograph: Amanda Perobelli/Reuters
REDIFF SPORTS

RELATED STORIES

80,000 fans roar as Mexico ends FIFA World Cup curse
80,000 fans roar as Mexico ends FIFA World Cup curse
World Cup diary: Mexico fans wave gay pride flags in victory
World Cup diary: Mexico fans wave gay pride flags in victory
Mexico Eye Winning Start Against South Africa In FIFA World Cup Opener
Mexico Eye Winning Start Against South Africa In FIFA World Cup Opener
FIFA World Cup: How South Korea pulled off a stunning win
FIFA World Cup: How South Korea pulled off a stunning win
Mexico all set to light up FIFA 2026 World Cup opener in style
Mexico all set to light up FIFA 2026 World Cup opener in style

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

From Rice To Rolls: 6 Types Of Homemade Sushi

webstory image 2

Fend Off Ageing: 7 Secrets To Keep Your Skin Young

webstory image 3

8 Most Fascinating Barbie Dolls Ever

VIDEOS

Raipur girl cracks 19 govt exams at 235:23

Raipur girl cracks 19 govt exams at 23

Mukesh Ambani offers prayers at Tirumala temple with family2:49

Mukesh Ambani offers prayers at Tirumala temple with family

Anita Dazzles at Tejasswi Prakash's Birthday Party0:57

Anita Dazzles at Tejasswi Prakash's Birthday Party

FIFA World Cup 2026

FIFA World Cup 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO