PIX: FIFA World Cup Opening Night Belongs to Fans

The World Cup commenced with electrifying victories for Mexico and South Korea, whose passionate fans created an unforgettable atmosphere as both teams secured crucial opening wins.

IMAGE: Mexico fans inside the stadium rally behind their team, turning the stands into a sea of celebration and nonstop energy. Photograph: Hannah Mckay/Reuters

Key Points Mexico secured a 2-0 victory over South Africa at the Azteca Stadium in a highly charged match.

The Mexico vs. South Africa game featured intense moments, including three red cards.

South Korea staged a comeback in Guadalajara, defeating the Czech Republic 2-1 after being a goal down.

Passionate and engaged fans were instrumental in making the World Cup opening night a memorable spectacle.

Fans set the tone for a memorable World Cup opening night as Mexico and South Korea got their campaigns off to winning starts in front of loud, passionate crowds.

World Cup Opening Matches See Thrilling Victories

Mexico kicked off the tournament with a 2-0 win over South Africa at the Azteca Stadium, a game played in a charged atmosphere that matched the chaos on the pitch, including three red cards and plenty of heated moments.

IMAGE: A Mexico female fan poses during the 2026 FIFA World Cup Fan Festival at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Photograph: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images/Reuters

IMAGE: Fans hold up their phones in the stands before the match. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

In Guadalajara, South Korea followed with a comeback of their own, fighting back from a goal down to beat the Czech Republic 2-1. Hwang In-beom levelled the game before substitute Oh Hyeon-gyu stepped up to complete the turnaround.

By the end of the night, both Mexico and South Korea had three points on the board, but it was the fans -- loud, emotional and fully engaged, who helped turn the opening day into a proper World Cup spectacle.

IMAGE: Fans react as they watch South Korea play the Czech Republic during their FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A match, at a public viewing event in Seoul, South Korea. Photograph: Kim Soo-hyeon/Reuters

IMAGE: Fans play instruments before South Korea play the Czech Republic during their FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A match. Photograph: Kim Soo-hyeon/Reuters

IMAGE: A fan holding a South Korean national flag cheers as they watch South Korea play the Czech Republic. Photograph: Kim Soo-hyeon/Reuters