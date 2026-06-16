Iran vs NZ: Boos, cheers and a draw at politically charged game

Iran footballers faces cheers and jeers in their come-from-behind 2-2 draw against New Zealand in their FIFA World Cup final opener in Los Angeles on Monday.

IMAGE: Iran fans celebrate after Ramin Rezaeian scores their first goal against New Zealand in their Group G match at Los Angeles Stadium, Inglewood, California, US on Monday. Photograph: Kiyoshi Mio/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters

Whistles drowned out parts of Iran's national anthem while other fans sang along, setting the tone for a World Cup opener that often felt more significant for political allegiances than the football on show.

Before a crowd of more than 70,000 in Los Angeles, home to the world's largest Iranian diaspora, supporters waved flags, chanted and revealed starkly different loyalties as Iran fought back twice to secure a 2-2 draw with New Zealand on Monday.

Cheers greeted Iran's attacks and goals from much of the crowd, including many supporters carrying the lion-and-sun flag associated with pre-revolutionary Iran. But some boos accompanied the national anthem and pockets of supporters celebrated New Zealand's goals as enthusiastically as their own.

Key Points Iran began their World Cup campaign with a 2-2 draw against New Zealand on Monday.

Cheers greeted Iran's attacks and goals from much of the crowd

But some boos accompanied the national anthem.

Iran arrived at the tournament amid heightened tensions with host nation the United States.

The divisions in the stands mirrored the challenges facing Team Melli off the pitch.

Iran arrived at the tournament amid heightened tensions with host nation the United States, forcing the team to base themselves in Tijuana, Mexico, and commute across the border for a World Cup in which all three of their group-stage matches are being played on US soil.

IMAGE: Iran fans in the stand during the match against New Zealand. Photograph: Daniel Cole/Reuters

Some members of the Iranian delegation were also denied entry to the United States.

The opener came less than 24 hours after a framework agreement was announced to end months of war between Iran and the U.S., a conflict that had cast a shadow over the country's participation in the tournament.

Yet the political backdrop appeared to have little effect on Amir Ghalenoei's side once the match got underway.

New Zealand struck first through Elijah Just, who finished off a slick move involving captain Chris Wood midway through the first half.

Iran responded through an unlikely source. Right back Ramin Rezaeian, one of the team's most influential performers, surged forward and levelled with a composed finish.

IMAGE: Iran fans celebrate after the match. Photograph: Matthew Childs/Reuters

Just restored New Zealand's advantage shortly after the interval, again combining effectively with Wood as the winger emerged as the game's standout attacking force.

With Iran striker Mehdi Taremi kept largely quiet, Rezaeian once again took centre stage.

The veteran delivered a pinpoint cross in the 64th minute that Mohammad Mohebbi guided home to make it 2-2.

The equaliser sparked celebrations among most of the crowd, though the atmosphere remained unlike that of a typical World Cup fixture.

For long stretches, the match seemed secondary to the emotions swirling around it.

Some fans arrived wrapped in Iranian flags and chanting in support of Team Melli. Others used the occasion to voice opposition to the government in Tehran, creating a soundtrack of competing loyalties throughout the evening.

By the final whistle, Iran had escaped with a point after twice coming from behind. But on a night shaped by diplomatic tensions, war and a divided diaspora, football had to share the stage.