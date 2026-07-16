Ecstacy And Relief After Argentina Pull Off Another Great Escape

Lionel Messi's Argentina teammates were overjoyed after their come-from-behind win over England on Wednesday, to book a place in a second successive final of the FIFA World Cup 2026.
There were tears, smiles and relief among Argentina players after they scripted another great escape in the FIFA World Cup 2026.
Argentina's Enzo Fernandez and Lautaro Martinez struck late goals to snatch a 2-1 win over England in the World Cup semi-final on Wednesday to send Lionel Messi's reigning champions into the weekend showpiece match against Spain.
Messi again proved the talisman for Argentina as he provided the pass for Enzo Fernandez to strike the equaliser and the cross for Martinez's winner.
Anthony Gordon had put England ahead with a back post tap-in from a cross by Morgan Rogers in the 55th minute.
Argentina's pressure saw them equalise in the 85th minute as Fernandez fired home from outside the box.
Martinez headed the 92nd-minute winner after he stole in between the England defence to put his side into the final.
Alexis Mac Allister twice hit the woodwork and England keeper Jordan Pickford made a vital one-handed stop in the 69th minute to deny Nico Gonzalez's goal-bound header.