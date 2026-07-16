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Ecstacy And Relief After Argentina Pull Off Another Great Escape

By REDIFF SPORTS July 16, 2026 04:02 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Lionel Messi's Argentina teammates were overjoyed after their come-from-behind win over England on Wednesday, to book a place in a second successive final of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates after the FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final in Atlanta on Wednesday

IMAGE: Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates after the FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final in Atlanta on Wednesday. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

There were tears, smiles and relief among Argentina players after they scripted another great escape in the FIFA World Cup 2026. 

Argentina's Enzo Fernandez and Lautaro Martinez struck late goals to snatch a 2-1 win over England in the World Cup semi-final on Wednesday to send Lionel Messi's reigning champions into the weekend showpiece match against Spain.

 

Argentina's Enzo Fernandez celebrates scoring the equaliser with teammates

IMAGE: Argentina's Enzo Fernandez celebrates scoring the equaliser against England. Photograph: Dale Zanine/Reuters

Messi again proved the talisman for Argentina as he provided the pass for Enzo Fernandez to strike the equaliser and the cross for Martinez's winner.

Argentina's Enzo Fernandez weeps in celebration after the match 

IMAGE: Argentina's Enzo Fernandez weeps in celebration after the match. Photograph: Dale Zanine/Reuters

Anthony Gordon had put England ahead with a back post tap-in from a cross by Morgan Rogers in the 55th minute.

Argentina's pressure saw them equalise in the 85th minute as Fernandez fired home from outside the box.

Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates with teammates after the match

IMAGE: Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates with teammates after the match. Photograph: Brett Davis/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters

Martinez headed the 92nd-minute winner after he stole in between the England defence to put his side into the final.

Argentina's Alexis Mac Allister is a picture of relief

IMAGE: Argentina's Alexis Mac Allister is a picture of relief. Photograph: Dale Zanine/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters

Alexis Mac Allister twice hit the woodwork and England keeper Jordan Pickford made a vital one-handed stop in the 69th minute to deny Nico Gonzalez's goal-bound header.

Argentina's Lisandro Martinez and Giovani Lo Celso celebrate with a Falkland Islands related banner after the match 

IMAGE: Argentina's Lisandro Martinez and Giovani Lo Celso celebrate with a Falkland Islands related banner after the match. Photograph: Amanda Perobelli /Reuters

Argentina's Leandro Paredes celebrates with a drum after the match 

IMAGE: Argentina's Leandro Paredes celebrates with a drum after the match. Photograph: Nathan Ray Seebeck/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters

Argentina's Rodrigo De Paul celebrates 

IMAGE: Argentina's Rodrigo De Paul celebrates. Photograph: Brett Davis//IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters

Argentina's Lionel Messi is congratulated by England's Harry Kane at the end of the match

IMAGE: Argentina's Lionel Messi is congratulated by England's Harry Kane at the end of the match. Photograph: Dylan Martinez/Reuters

 

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ArgentinaEnglandFIFA World Cup 2026Lionel MessiEnzo Fernandez

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