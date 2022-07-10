News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » PIX: Ferrari's Leclerc beats Verstappen to win in Austria

PIX: Ferrari's Leclerc beats Verstappen to win in Austria

July 10, 2022 20:29 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Race winner Charles Leclerc of Ferrari celebrates on the podium after winning the F1 Grand Prix of Austria at Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, on Sunday. Photograph: Clive Rose/Getty Images

Charles Leclerc overcame a late throttle scare to win the Austrian Grand Prix for Ferrari on Sunday and become Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen's closest rival.

 

Red Bull's Verstappen finished second with Mercedes' seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton third for the third race in a row.

IMAGE: Ferrari's Carlos Sainz retired with an engine failure, his car rolling to a halt and flames erupting from the rear, with 14 laps to go. Photograph: Clive Rose/Getty Images

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz retired with an engine failure, his car rolling to a halt and flames erupting from the rear, with 14 laps to go while close on Verstappen's tail and chasing a Ferrari one-two.

IMAGE: Red Bull's F1 World champion Verstappen finished second. Photograph: Clive Rose/Getty Images

Verstappen's team mate Sergio Perez, who had been second overall, also retired with a damaged car after a first lap collision with Mercedes' George Russell.

IMAGE: Mercedes' seven-times World champion Lewis Hamilton finished third for the third race in a row. Photograph: Clive Rose/Getty Images
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
PIX: Ferrari's Sainz takes his first F1 win
PIX: Ferrari's Sainz takes his first F1 win
PIX: Zhou's horror crash rocks British F1 Grand Prix
PIX: Zhou's horror crash rocks British F1 Grand Prix
Hamilton removes nose pin ahead of British GP practice
Hamilton removes nose pin ahead of British GP practice
Sri Lankan Oppn agrees to form all-party government
Sri Lankan Oppn agrees to form all-party government
17.85 mn rupees in Rajapaksa's house: Protesters
17.85 mn rupees in Rajapaksa's house: Protesters
NIA nabs 7th accused in Udaipur tailor murder case
NIA nabs 7th accused in Udaipur tailor murder case
UK: Rishi Sunak in lead as 9th candidate enters fray
UK: Rishi Sunak in lead as 9th candidate enters fray

INDIA TOUR OF ENGLAND, 2022

INDIA TOUR OF ENGLAND, 2022

More like this

Will Formula E revive Indian motorsport?

Will Formula E revive Indian motorsport?

F1 leader Verstappen wins Austrian sprint race

F1 leader Verstappen wins Austrian sprint race

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances