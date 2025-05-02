PIX: Manchester Utd, Tottenham in sight of Europa final

Images from the Europa League semi-finals first Leg between Athletic Bilbao and Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Bodo/Glimt.

IMAGE: Bruno Fernandes celebrates scoring Manchester United's second goal with teammates in the Europa League semi-final first leg against Athletic Bilbao, at San Mames, Bilbao, Spain, on Thursday. Photograph: Lee Smith/Reuters

Three first-half goals helped Manchester United put themselves on the cusp of the Europa League final on Thursday, the Premier League side earning a 3-0 semi-final first leg win away at Athletic Bilbao.

In a raucous San Memes atmosphere, with supporters dreaming of a first-ever European trophy, veteran midfielder Casemiro arrived at the back post to give the visitors the lead 30 minutes in.

United, who are having a miserable season domestically, were given another boost five minutes later as Bilbao defender Daniel Vivian was sent off for fouling Rasmus Hojlund in the penalty area and Bruno Fernandes converted the resulting spot kick.

The United fans high in the top tier were in dreamland moments later as captain Fernandes raced through to put the seal on a victory, and perhaps even the tie, before the interval.

Bilbao, who have the added incentive that the final will be hosted at their own stadium on May 21, could not muster a response in the second half with depleted numbers, leaving United to coast to the most unlikely first-leg success.

"Of course it's a great start, to get a victory here and score three goals and with a clean sheet," United defender Harry Maguire told TNT Sports.

"All the pressure will be on us, everyone will be expecting us to go through. We need to prepare properly, and if we do that we'll give ourselves a great chance.

"One foot in the final, but it's not done."

IMAGE: Casemiro puts Manchester United ahead in the match with a header. Photograph: Vincent West/Reuters

The Europa League has been somewhat of a safe haven for United this term, where they can forget the fact they are on course for their worst-ever Premier League points haul this term.

United travelled to Bilbao as the only unbeaten team in any European competition, but were up against their toughest challenge yet, with Bilbao sitting fourth in LaLiga, possessing the meanest defence in the division.

The Bilbao players fed off the crowd’s energy early on, creating the better of the initial chances. Inaki Williams should have scored from a close range header, while Victor Lindelof came to United's rescue with a timely block on the line.

Casemiro, however, arrived right on cue to swing the momentum in United’s favour, Norwegian referee Espen Eskas, after consulting the pitch-side monitor, adjudged Vivian had denied Hojlund a clear goalscoring opportunity and thus branded a red card and pointed to the spot.

IMAGE: Casemiro celebrates scoring Manchester United's first goal with Bruno Fernandes. Photograph: Lee Smith/Reuters

The composure showed by Bruno Fernandes as he calmly stroked home the penalty, despite the ear-splitting whistles from the cantankerous crowd, was astounding. The whistles had barely died down when the United skipper raced onto Manuel Ugarte’s flick to add a game-clinching third.

To highlight the contrast between United's domestic and continental campaigns, they have now scored more goals in their seven Europa League games in 2025 than they have in their 15 Premier League games this calendar year.

They have also won more games in the Europa League since Ruben Amorim over as coach, than they have in the Premier League.

Casemiro could have even added a fourth, but saw his second-half header come out off the post.

The job, however, was done. United's success means 133 teams have won the first leg of a UEFA Cup or Europa League knockout stage tie by three or more goals away from home and all 133 have won the tie.

Tottenham demolish Bodo/Glimt at home

IMAGE: Brennan Johnson scores Tottenham Hotspur's first goal with a header past Bodo/Glimt's Nikita Haikin at Tottenham Hotspur stadium, London. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

Tottenham Hotspur put aside their woeful domestic season with a 3-1 home victory against Norway's Bodo/Glimt leaving them within sight of the Europa League final.

Brennan Johnson's header after 37 seconds and a clever James Maddison finish put Tottenham 2-0 ahead at the break and Dominic Solanke increased their advantage just past the hour mark.

But Tottenham rarely make things easy for themselves and there was a late twist as captain Ulrik Saltnes's deflected effort gave Bodo/Glimt hope for next week's second leg which will take place inside the Arctic Circle.

IMAGE: James Maddison scores Tottenham Hotspur's second goal. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

Tottenham are on course for their worst Premier League season since 1993-94 with 19 defeats from 34 games leaving them in 16th place and manager Ange Postecoglou facing an uncertain future at the north London club.

The Australian former Celtic manager was widely-mocked when he claimed he always wins a trophy in his second season at a club, but when his side cruised into a 3-0 lead in front of a buoyant crowd, a shot at glory in Bilbao loomed.

Saltnes's late reply flattened the mood in the stadium and injuries to Maddison and Solanke that forced them off were a worry, but Tottenham are still in a strong position.

Tottenham got a dream start when Pedro Porro's cross was headed back across the area by Richarlison and Johnson was unmarked to nod his header past Nikita Haikin.

IMAGE: Dominic Solanke scores Tottenham Hotspur's third goal from the penalty spot. Photograph: David Klein/Reuters

The hosts dominated and Porro was the architect again in the 34th minute with a long diagonal pass that Maddison controlled superbly before cutting back a shot that crept in.

Bodo, the first Norwegian team to reach a European semi-final, finally came alive just before halftime when Ole Blomberg volleyed narrowly over.

Their hopes of extending their adventure appeared to have receded when Solanke tucked away a rather harsh penalty given after a VAR review.

Saltnes's shot, which deflected off Rodrigo Bentancur to beat Guglielmo Vicario, breathed new life into the semi-final though and Tottenham can expect a stern test of their resolve on Bodo's artificial pitch next Thursday.