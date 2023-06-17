PIX! England ease to win; France keep perfect pace; Trouble deepens for hosts

IMAGE: England's Trent Alexander-Arnold celebrates scoring their second goal with Bukayo Saka. Photograph: Darrin Zammit Lupi/Reuters

England tightened their grip on Euro 2024 qualifying Group C courtesy of a 4-0 win away to Malta with Trent Alexander-Arnold shining on his first international start for a year.

The Liverpool right back, deployed in midfield, scored one and was involved in England's other two goals before halftime as England cruised in the Ta' Qali National Stadium.

His raking pass released Bukayo Saka in the eighth minute with his low cross being bundled in to his own goal by Malta's Ferdinando Apap under pressure from Harry Kane.

Alexander-Arnold powered home a right-foot shot for England's second in the 28th minute and was also involved in the move two minutes later that ended with Kane being tripped for a penalty he dispatched for his 56th England goal.

Malta dug in after halftime and were extremely unlucky to concede a fourth with a harshly-awarded penalty for handball converted by substitute Callum Wilson after 83 minutes.

England have nine points from three games, with Ukraine, Italy and North Macedonia all on three points from two games.

IMAGE: Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring France’s second goal. Photograph: Violeta Santos Moura/Reuters

France beat Gibraltar

France maintained their perfect run in the qualifying campaign for Euro 2024 as they beat Gibraltar 3-0 on Friday to top Group B.

Didier Deschamps' side earned their third straight win to top the group with nine points, three ahead of Greece whom they host on Monday. Bottom-placed Gibraltar will travel to Ireland, with both teams seeking to earn their first points.

France took the lead inside three minutes as the country's leading scorer Oliver Giroud headed home Kingsley Coman's cross for his 54th international goal.

The AC Milan striker also became France's third-most capped player equalling Thierry Henry with 123 appearances.

Captain Kylian Mbappe doubled the lead from the penalty spot just before halftime and his pass into the six-yard box in the 78th minute led to an own goal from Aymen Mouelhi to make it 3-0.

"We came here to win, to be as effective as possible, and we only scored three goals, but it could have been five or six," said coach Deschamps.

"We could have done a lot better, but we know we'll have a tougher game on Monday... we're going to have a packed stadium. We're going to do everything we can to finish the season on a high note on Monday."

IMAGE: Poland's Jakub Kiwior celebrates scoring their first goal. Photograph: Kuba Atys/Agencja Wyborcza.pl via Reuters

Euro 2024 hosts Germany lose

Euro 2024 hosts Germany stumbled to a 1-0 loss against Poland in their international friendly on Friday to continue their disappointing run less than a year before they host the continental tournament.

Jakub Kiwior's bouncing header snatched only the second victory for the hosts over the Germans in 90 years. Germany have now won only three of their last 10 international matches.

Four-time world champions Germany, who play Colombia next week in their last international before the summer break, now have less than a year to build a battle-worthy team for their home Euros.

Following their disappointing first round World Cup exit in Qatar last year, they have so far failed to show clear signs of recovery even though their second half performance on Friday was improved from their opening 45 minutes.

They have managed just one win -- over Peru -- in their four matches since the World Cup.

"It is still a long way and there is enough time," said Germany coach Hansi Flick. "I am very confident in relation to the path we have to take."

"We will have a functioning team by next June. It is a process we will go together. The team is ready to do it.

"We are in a phase which is not that easy. We will come out of it. We can build on our second half performance even though the result is, of course, not enough for us."

The Germans, who needed two late goals to rescue a 3-3 draw against Ukraine on Monday, were almost caught out when Jakub Blaszczykowski chased down a deep cross but Malick Thiaw's well-timed tackle denied the 37-year-old at the edge of the box.

The hosts kept breaking through the shaky German backline with Jakub Kaminski's shot form a tight angle saved by keeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

He was beaten in the 31st when Kiwior's glancing header bounced off the ground first and then floated past Ter Stegen who got a hand to the ball but could not push it wide.

The Germans looked sharper in the second half and piled on the pressure right after the restart, threatening with Robin Gosens before Joshua Kimmich saw his effort bounce off the crossbar four minutes after the restart.

Thiaw, making his Germany debut, got close to an equaliser with a fine turn and shot in the box but keeper Wojciech Szczesny produced his best moment of the night to block it.

Germany had a string of late chances but could not find an equaliser that would alleviate some of the pressure they and Flick will now face on their return.

"I had hoped we could celebrate a success in order to change the mood and get the country behind us," said Gosens, whose pace on the wing in the second half did Germany well.

"We all know that can only happen with results and wins. We played a good second half but it is time we start getting rewarded for it."