Rybakina wins US Open, denies Sabalenka three-peat

Elena Rybakina won her third Grand Slam title at the US Open, defeating Aryna Sabalenka in a thrilling final, securing her ascent to the coveted WTA World No. 1 ranking.

IMAGE: Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina celebrates with the trophy after victory over Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in the women's singles final at Flushing Meadows, New York, on Saturday. Photograph: Robert Deutsch/IMAGN IMAGES/Reuters

Key Points Elena Rybakina defeated Aryna Sabalenka 6-4, 5-7, 6-2 to win the US Open women's singles title.

This victory marks Rybakina's third career major championship.

Rybakina is set to become the new WTA World No. 1 following her dominant performance.

Sabalenka committed 35 unforced errors during the match.

IMAGE: Elena Rybakina celebrates the match-winning point. Photograph: Geoff Burke/IMAGN IMAGES/Reuters

Elena Rybakina delivered a devastating performance to dethrone two-time defending champion Aryna Sabalenka with a 6-4, 5-7, 6-2 victory in the US Open final on Saturday, earning a third Grand Slam crown to accompany her ascent to world number one.

The Russian-born Kazakh's icy composure on the grand stage helped her snap Sabalenka's 20-match winning streak at Flushing Meadows and denied the Belarusian the chance to emulate Serena Williams and Chris Evert with three straight New York titles.

IMAGE: Elena Rybakina embraces Aryna Sabalenka at the net after clinching victory. Photograph: Robert Deutsch/IMAGN IMAGES/Reuters

An ankle injury had threatened to derail Rybakina's campaign even before the tournament started, but the 27-year-old shrugged off those concerns to add the US Open title to her Australian Open triumph this year and Wimbledon success in 2022.

Saturday's title showdown at Arthur Ashe Stadium had all the ingredients of a classic between the top two in the rankings and though Sabalenka brought late aggression, Rybakina was typically unruffled and prevailed to pocket the $5.5 million prize.

IMAGE: Aryna Sabalenka reacts after being broken by Elena Rybakina in the first set. Photograph: Robert Deutsch/IMAGN IMAGES/Reuters

Dressed in a yellow-and-black outfit that evoked a bee, Rybakina produced some stinging groundstrokes but was unable to make the early pressure count as Sabalenka unleashed big serves to hold firm in the pair's third Grand Slam final meeting.

The second seed drew first blood to go ahead 3-2 following a Sabalenka double-fault, the frustrated Belarusian earning a code violation immediately afterwards for launching a ball high into the stands of the main showcourt.

IMAGE: Elena Rybakina's muted reaction after winning the first set. Photograph: Robert Deutsch/IMAGN IMAGES/Reuters

Sabalenka's irritation became increasingly evident with each missed shot and squandered opportunity, in stark contrast to the trademark calm etched on Rybakina's face as the Kazakh tightened her grip on the opening set and clinched it with a tight hold.

A sudden drop-off in Rybakina's level midway through the second set gave the 28-year-old Sabalenka hope, and she produced a delicate drop shot and a stunning backhand crosscourt winner en route to forcing a deciding set.

IMAGE: Elena Rybakina celebrates with her coaches after the final. Photograph: Mike Segar/Reuters

Sabalenka let out a huge roar after another backhand winner to hold in a tight opening game of the third set.

However, Rybakina's quality shone through her red-and-blue-framed racket as she took a commanding 5-2 lead and then closed out a famous triumph to leave her Belarusian rival without any major silverware in 2026.