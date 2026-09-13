Home  » Sports » Rybakina wins US Open, denies Sabalenka three-peat

Rybakina wins US Open, denies Sabalenka three-peat

Updated: September 13, 2026 05:04 IST 3 Minutes Read
google preferred source
x

Elena Rybakina won her third Grand Slam title at the US Open, defeating Aryna Sabalenka in a thrilling final, securing her ascent to the coveted WTA World No. 1 ranking.

azakhstan's Elena Rybakina celebrates with the trophy after victory over Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in the women's singles final at Flushing Meadows, New York, on Saturday.

IMAGE: Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina celebrates with the trophy after victory over Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in the women's singles final at Flushing Meadows, New York, on Saturday. Photograph: Robert Deutsch/IMAGN IMAGES/Reuters

Key Points

  • Elena Rybakina defeated Aryna Sabalenka 6-4, 5-7, 6-2 to win the US Open women's singles title.
  • This victory marks Rybakina's third career major championship.
  • Rybakina is set to become the new WTA World No. 1 following her dominant performance.
  • Sabalenka committed 35 unforced errors during the match.

Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina celebrates victory.

IMAGE: Elena Rybakina celebrates the match-winning point. Photograph: Geoff Burke/IMAGN IMAGES/Reuters

Elena Rybakina delivered a devastating performance to dethrone two-time defending champion Aryna Sabalenka with a 6-4, 5-7, 6-2 victory in the US Open final on Saturday, earning a third Grand Slam crown to accompany her ascent to world number one.

The Russian-born Kazakh's icy composure on the grand stage helped her snap Sabalenka's 20-match winning streak at Flushing Meadows and denied the Belarusian the chance to emulate Serena Williams and Chris Evert with three straight New York titles.

 

Elena Rybakina embraces Aryna Sabalenka at the net after clinching victory.

IMAGE: Elena Rybakina embraces Aryna Sabalenka at the net after clinching victory. Photograph: Robert Deutsch/IMAGN IMAGES/Reuters

An ankle injury had threatened to derail Rybakina's campaign even before the tournament started, but the 27-year-old shrugged off those concerns to add the US Open title to her Australian Open triumph this year and Wimbledon success in 2022.

Saturday's title showdown at Arthur Ashe Stadium had all the ingredients of a classic between the top two in the rankings and though Sabalenka brought late aggression, Rybakina was typically unruffled and prevailed to pocket the $5.5 million prize.

Aryna Sabalenka reacts after being broken by Elena Rybakina in the first set.

IMAGE: Aryna Sabalenka reacts after being broken by Elena Rybakina in the first set. Photograph: Robert Deutsch/IMAGN IMAGES/Reuters

Dressed in a yellow-and-black outfit that evoked a bee, Rybakina produced some stinging groundstrokes but was unable to make the early pressure count as Sabalenka unleashed big serves to hold firm in the pair's third Grand Slam final meeting.

The second seed drew first blood to go ahead 3-2 following a Sabalenka double-fault, the frustrated Belarusian earning a code violation immediately afterwards for launching a ball high into the stands of the main showcourt.

Elena Rybakina celebrates winning the first set.

IMAGE: Elena Rybakina's muted reaction after winning the first set. Photograph: Robert Deutsch/IMAGN IMAGES/Reuters

Sabalenka's irritation became increasingly evident with each missed shot and squandered opportunity, in stark contrast to the trademark calm etched on Rybakina's face as the Kazakh tightened her grip on the opening set and clinched it with a tight hold.

A sudden drop-off in Rybakina's level midway through the second set gave the 28-year-old Sabalenka hope, and she produced a delicate drop shot and a stunning backhand crosscourt winner en route to forcing a deciding set.

Elena Rybakina celebrates with her coaches after winning the final.

IMAGE: Elena Rybakina celebrates with her coaches after the final. Photograph: Mike Segar/Reuters

Sabalenka let out a huge roar after another backhand winner to hold in a tight opening game of the third set.

However, Rybakina's quality shone through her red-and-blue-framed racket as she took a commanding 5-2 lead and then closed out a famous triumph to leave her Belarusian rival without any major silverware in 2026.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2026 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.

More News Coverage

elena rybakinaaryna sabalenkaus openwomenwta world no. 1

More From Rediff

World Athletics PIX: Werro, Jefferson-Wooden light up Budapest

World Athletics PIX: Werro, Jefferson-Wooden light up Budapest
Harrison-Skupski win US Open men's doubles crown

Harrison-Skupski win US Open men's doubles crown
Danish FA chief renews calls for Infantino to step down

Danish FA chief renews calls for Infantino to step down

Related Stories

Sabalenka Wins Second Straight US Open Crown

Sabalenka Wins Second Straight US Open Crown

Web Stories

Bunty Mahajan's Mocha Oreo Pie

Bunty Mahajan's Mocha Oreo Pie
5 Things About The Infinix Hot 70 Pro

5 Things About The Infinix Hot 70 Pro
Redmi 17 5G: Everything You Need To Know

Redmi 17 5G: Everything You Need To Know

FIFA World Cup 2026

FIFA World Cup 2026