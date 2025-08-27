HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » PIX: Durand champs NEUFC honoured by President Murmu

PIX: Durand champs NEUFC honoured by President Murmu

Source: PTI
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

August 27, 2025 20:20 IST

x

President Draupadi Murmu hands NEUFC'S owner John Abraham the President's Cup at a felicitation ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Wednesday

IMAGE: President Draupadi Murmu awards the President's Cup to NEUFC owner John Abraham at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Wednesday. Photograph: NEUFC/X

President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday felicitated NorthEast United FC after their title triumph in the recently-concluded Durand Cup, Asia's oldest football tournament.

Murmu also presented the President's Cup -- one of the three iconic trophies awarded to the champions -- to the NEUFC team at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

 

Instituted in 1956 by India's first president Dr. Rajendra Prasad, the President's Cup has stood as a symbol of excellence and honour, reinforcing the tournament's deep ties with the nation's heritage.

The ceremony not only celebrated NEUFC's achievement but also highlighted the enduring legacy of the Indian armed forces in nurturing football and strengthening national unity.

President Draupadi Murmu gives the trophy to NEUFC owner John Abraham in presence of dignitaries from the armed forces

IMAGE: President Draupadi Murmu gives the trophy to NEUFC owner John Abraham in presence of dignitaries from the armed forces. Photograph: NEUFC/X

The president handed over the trophy to NEUFC owner John Abraham, captain Redeem Tlang and CEO Mandar Tamhane in the presence of dignitaries and members of the Durand Football Tournament Society and the Durand Cup organising committee.

Speaking on behalf of the club, Abraham expressed his gratitude to the president for the recognition and lauded the Indian armed forces for their role in preserving the Durand Cup's legacy.

Duran Cup champions NEUFC felicitated by President Draupadi Murmu  

He particularly commended the Eastern Command for elevating the tournament to new heights and for their dedicated efforts in nurturing football talent across the east and northeast, thereby contributing significantly to the growth of Indian football.

The ceremony concluded with a commemorative group photograph of the president with the victorious team and the organising committees.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Why India's gaming ban has Rohit, Kohli on back foot
Why India's gaming ban has Rohit, Kohli on back foot
Indian batters continue to dominate ICC ODI Rankings
Indian batters continue to dominate ICC ODI Rankings
PIX: Surya welcomes Lord Ganesh home
PIX: Surya welcomes Lord Ganesh home
Chopra still searching for perfect technique
Chopra still searching for perfect technique
The Indian batter who has troubled Wood the most...
The Indian batter who has troubled Wood the most...

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Ganpati Songs

webstory image 2

Ganesh Puja Recipes From 6 States

webstory image 3

Srinagar's Splendid 8

VIDEOS

Uddhav Thackeray & Family Visit Lalbaugcha Raja 1:03

Uddhav Thackeray & Family Visit Lalbaugcha Raja

WATCH: Stunning Drone Footage of Ucchi Pillayar Lord Ganesha Temple6:08

WATCH: Stunning Drone Footage of Ucchi Pillayar Lord...

Devotees Throng Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja for Ganesh Darshan1:03

Devotees Throng Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja for Ganesh Darshan

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV