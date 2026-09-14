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World Athletics PIX: Dos Santos, Sedjati, Pathirage steal limelight

Updated: September 14, 2026 02:09 IST 2 Minutes Read
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World-record holder Alison dos Santos won the men's 400m hurdles, Djamel Sedjati delivered a stunning upset in the men's 800m and Rumesh Pathirage won the men's javelin by almost five metres at the high-stakes inaugural World Athletics Ultimate Championships in Budapest.

Brazil's Alison dos Santos in action during the World Athletics Ultimate Championships men's 400m hurdles final at the National Athletics Centre, Budapest, Hungary, on Sunday.

IMAGE: Brazil's Alison dos Santos in action during the World Athletics Ultimate Championships men's 400m hurdles final at the National Athletics Centre, Budapest, Hungary, on Sunday. Photograph: Marton Monus/Reuters

Key Points

  • Alison dos Santos, the World-record holder, won the men's 400m hurdles at the World Athletics Ultimate Championship.
  • Djamel Sedjati secured a surprise victory in the men's 800m, overcoming World champion Marco Arop.
  • Other notable winners included Jasmine Jones (women's 400m hurdles), Rumesh Pathirage (men's javelin), and Likina Amebaw (women's 5,000m).
  • The inaugural championship in Budapest boasted a record $10 million prize fund and attracted over 60,000 fans.

Alison dos Santos celebrates with the trophy after the men's 400m hurdles final.

IMAGE: Alison dos Santos celebrates with the trophy after the men's 400m hurdles final. Photograph: Aleksandra Szmigiel/Reuters

World-record holder Alison dos Santos won the men's 400m hurdles, while Djamel Sedjati was the surprise winner of the men's 800 on the final night of the inaugural World Athletics Ultimate Championship on Sunday.

Fresh off his world-record run two weeks ago, Brazil's dos Santos clocked 45.98 seconds to beat rivals Rai Benjamin of the US (46.40) and former record-holder Karsten Warholm of Norway (46.78).

Jasmine Jones of the U.S. celebrates winning the Women's 400m Hurdles final

IMAGE: Jasmine Jones poses with the trophy after winning the women's 400m hurdles final. Photograph: Aleksandra Szmigiel/Reuters

Jasmine Jones of the United States won the women's event in 52.45 seconds.

 

Key Victories And Championship Highlights

Algeria's Djamel Sedjati crosses the line to win the men's 800 metres final.

IMAGE: Algeria's Djamel Sedjati crosses the line to win the men's 800 metres final. Photograph: Bernadett Szabo/Reuters

Sedjati of Algeria surged past Canada's 2023 World champion Marco Arop over the final few steps to win the men's 800m in 1:41.91.

Arop crossed in 1:42.28, while Kenya's Olympic champion Emmanuel Wanyonyi was third (1:42.44).

Sri Lanka's Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage in action during the men's Javelin Throw final.

IMAGE: Sri Lanka's Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage in action during the men's Javelin Throw final. Photograph: Aleksandra Szmigiel/Reuters

Rumesh Pathirage of Sri Lanka had a throw of 91.09 metres to win the men's javelin by almost five metres.

Likina Amebaw of Ethiopia pulled away to win a tactical women's 5,000m in 14:30.36.

The inaugural Ultimate Championship featured a prize pot of $10 million, the richest ever in the sport. Over 60,000 fans attended over the three sold-out days in Budapest.

Source: REUTERS
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alison dos santosworld athletics ultimate championship400m hurdlesdjamel sedjatiathletics budapest

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