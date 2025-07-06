Dembele steers depleted PSG to Club World Cup semis

Ousmane Dembele's goal six minutes into added time takes nine-man Paris St Germain past Bayern Munich.

IMAGE: Ousmane Dembele fires the ball home for Paris St Germain's second goal during the FIFA Club World Cup quarter-final against Bayern Munich at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia, US, on Saturday. Photograph: Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters

Paris St Germain snatched a 2-0 win over Bayern Munich on Saturday to reach the Club World Cup semi-finals, with Ousmane Dembele embodying the composure of Luis Enrique’s side as he sealed the victory when his team were down to nine men.

Dembele found the back of the net six minutes into added time after being superbly set up by Achraf Hakimi and the French forward also shone defensively by pressing relentlessly and initiating the move that led to his decisive goal.

IMAGE: Ousmane Dembele celebrates scoring. Photograph: Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters

"I’d give the Ballon d’Or to Mr Ousmane Dembele," coach Luis Enrique said after PSG's Champions League final win over Inter Milan.

"The way he defended...only that can be worth the Ballon d’Or. This is how you lead a team."

Dembele proved his coach right once again against Bayern.

Rested for the group stage after sustaining a thigh injury and only coming off the bench after half-time in the last 16 and in the quarter-final, Dembele brought an incredible energy to a team who had been dominated by Bayern.

"It's an important period for us. We had a score to settle with Bayern after the 2020 (Champions League) final (won by Bayern 1-0) and after they beat us earlier this season," captain Marquinhos said. "We want to win this competition."

IMAGE: Desire Doue scores Paris St Germain's first goal. Photograph: Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters

PSG went ahead through Desire Doue, his first goal in the tournament.

"I try to help the team by scoring, but also with my efforts, notably defensively," Doue said.

PSG, seeking a quadruple of titles after winning the Champions League, French Cup and the Ligue 1 title, will face Borussia Dortmund or Real Madrid for a place in the final.

They will be without centre back Willian Pacho and defender Lucas Hernandez, who picked up straight red cards after Doue's opening goal.

"The first one is a clear red card," coach Luis Enrique said. "I'm not sure about the second one. We deserved the win but it was really really hard. Nothing special. Business as usual."