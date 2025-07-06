HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Dembele steers depleted PSG to Club World Cup semis

Dembele steers depleted PSG to Club World Cup semis

2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

July 06, 2025 04:01 IST

x

Ousmane Dembele's goal six minutes into added time takes nine-man Paris St Germain past Bayern Munich.

Ousmane Dembele fires the ball home for Paris St Germain's second goal during the FIFA Club World Cup quarter-final against Bayern Munich at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia, US, on Saturday.

IMAGE: Ousmane Dembele fires the ball home for Paris St Germain's second goal during the FIFA Club World Cup quarter-final against Bayern Munich at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia, US, on Saturday. Photograph: Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters

Paris St Germain snatched a 2-0 win over Bayern Munich on Saturday to reach the Club World Cup semi-finals, with Ousmane Dembele embodying the composure of Luis Enrique’s side as he sealed the victory when his team were down to nine men.

Dembele found the back of the net six minutes into added time after being superbly set up by Achraf Hakimi and the French forward also shone defensively by pressing relentlessly and initiating the move that led to his decisive goal.

 

Ousmane Dembele celebrates scoring.

IMAGE: Ousmane Dembele celebrates scoring. Photograph: Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters

"I’d give the Ballon d’Or to Mr Ousmane Dembele," coach Luis Enrique said after PSG's Champions League final win over Inter Milan.

"The way he defended...only that can be worth the Ballon d’Or. This is how you lead a team."

Dembele proved his coach right once again against Bayern.

Rested for the group stage after sustaining a thigh injury and only coming off the bench after half-time in the last 16 and in the quarter-final, Dembele brought an incredible energy to a team who had been dominated by Bayern.

"It's an important period for us. We had a score to settle with Bayern after the 2020 (Champions League) final (won by Bayern 1-0) and after they beat us earlier this season," captain Marquinhos said. "We want to win this competition."

Desire Doue scores Paris St Germain's first goal.

IMAGE: Desire Doue scores Paris St Germain's first goal. Photograph: Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters

PSG went ahead through Desire Doue, his first goal in the tournament.

"I try to help the team by scoring, but also with my efforts, notably defensively," Doue said.

PSG, seeking a quadruple of titles after winning the Champions League, French Cup and the Ligue 1 title, will face Borussia Dortmund or Real Madrid for a place in the final.

They will be without centre back Willian Pacho and defender Lucas Hernandez, who picked up straight red cards after Doue's opening goal.

"The first one is a clear red card," coach Luis Enrique said. "I'm not sure about the second one. We deserved the win but it was really really hard. Nothing special. Business as usual."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

No Chinks Found In Prince Gill's Armour
No Chinks Found In Prince Gill's Armour
PIX:Djokovic hits century to lead veterans into last 16
PIX:Djokovic hits century to lead veterans into last 16
Balaji-Reyes-Varela knocked out of Wimbledon
Balaji-Reyes-Varela knocked out of Wimbledon
Neeraj Chopra wins NC Classic 2025!
Neeraj Chopra wins NC Classic 2025!
Srikanth knocks out top seed Chou Tien Chen; enters SF
Srikanth knocks out top seed Chou Tien Chen; enters SF

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Hosa Marigudi: A Temple With A 15 Kg Gold Throne!

webstory image 2

Where In The World Is Data The Cheapest? India?

webstory image 3

8 Countries That Read The Most

VIDEOS

Aaditya, Amit Thackeray hug, shake hands as Supriya Sule looks on at mega rally3:16

Aaditya, Amit Thackeray hug, shake hands as Supriya Sule...

'Remove me from Maharashtra', Nirahua dares MNS-Shiv Sena1:09

'Remove me from Maharashtra', Nirahua dares MNS-Shiv Sena

Raj, Uddhav Thackeray share stage for first time in 20 years for 'Victory Rally'0:20

Raj, Uddhav Thackeray share stage for first time in 20...

India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD