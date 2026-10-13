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AFC Champions League: Al-Nassr Beat Neftchi 3-1 After Security Alert Delays Kick-Off

Updated: October 13, 2026 09:33 IST 3 Minutes Read
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Cristiano Ronaldo scored as Al-Nassr beat Neftchi 3-1 in the AFC Champions League Elite after a security warning delayed kick-off in Riyadh by an hour.

Al Nassr's Angelo celebrates with Cristiano Ronaldo on scoring their first goal against Neftchi Fergana during their AFC Champions League Elite match at Al Awwal Park, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Monday

IMAGE: Al Nassr's Angelo celebrates with Cristiano Ronaldo on scoring their first goal against Neftchi Fergana during their AFC Champions League Elite match at Al Awwal Park, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Monday. Photograph: Reuters

Key Points

  • Cristiano Ronaldo scored Al-Nassr's second goal in their 3-1 AFC Champions League Elite victory against Neftchi.
  • The match in Riyadh was delayed by an hour due to a security warning issued by Saudi Arabia's Civil Defence.
  • Al-Ahli secured their first win of the new campaign, beating Al-Wasl 3-1 with second-half goals from Trincao and Feras Al-Brikan.
  • Other results saw Al-Ain defeat Air Force Club 4-1, Esteghlal beat Al-Gharafa 2-1, and Pakhtakor draw 1-1 with Al-Qadsiah.
  • The top eight teams from the league phase in both East and West Asia will advance to the knockout rounds.
 

Cristiano Ronaldo scored Al-Nassr's second goal as the Saudi Pro League champions overcame an hour-long security delay to beat Uzbekistan's Neftchi 3-1 in the AFC Champions League Elite on Monday.

Kick-off was delayed after Saudi Arabia's Civil Defence issued a safety warning 15 minutes before the scheduled start time in Riyadh, which has been targeted by missiles fired from Yemen-based Houthis in recent days.

Al-Nassr's Performance and Ronaldo's Goal

Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo shoots to score against Neftchi Fergana

IMAGE: Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo shoots to score against Neftchi Fergana. Photograph: Reuters

Ange Postecoglou's side shook off the interruption to go in front through Angelo in the 33rd minute with a deflected strike before Ronaldo doubled the lead nine minutes later. The 41-year-old struck after Sadio Mane delivered a looping cross from the left that Aiman Yahya directed into Ronaldo's path with his chest and the Portuguese forward lashed the ball into the bottom corner with a shot on the turn.

Alisher Odilov pulled one back for Neftchi six minutes into the second half but Ikromjon Alibaev's red card for a foul on Mohamed Simakan in the 65th minute and an own goal by Anvarjon Gofurov 13 minutes later sealed the win for Al-Nassr.

Other AFC Champions League Elite Results

Meanwhile, defending champions Al-Ahli scored twice in the second half to pick up their first win of the new campaign as Marino Pusic's side beat Al-Wasl from the United Arab Emirates 3-1. Roger Ibanez put Al-Ahli ahead with a 20th minute header but Pedro Malheiro levelled in the third minute of first-half stoppage time. Goals from Trincao and Feras Al-Brikan in the 58th and 91st minutes respectively moved Al-Ahli onto four points from their opening two matches.

"We created also in the first half but in the second half we made our goals and I think that was the difference," said Trincao.

"Physically we were a little bit better and that was the key to changing the game."

Houssine Rahimi scored twice as Al-Ain defeated Air Force Club 4-1 in Basra, while Hossein Goudarzi's 60th minute goal earned Iran's Esteghlal a 2-1 win over Al-Gharafa. A last minute penalty from Dostonbek Khamdamov salvaged a 1-1 draw for Pakhtakor against Brendan Rodgers' Al-Qadsiah in Tashkent while Tractor from Iran were held to a 0-0 draw by Qatar's Al-Shamal.

The top eight finishers in the 16-team league phase in both east and west Asia will progress to the knockout rounds.

Source: REUTERS
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