PIX: City edge Liverpool, keep EPL title race alive

PIX: City edge Liverpool, keep EPL title race alive

February 09, 2026 01:11 IST
February 09, 2026 01:11 IST

Haaland

IMAGE: Manchester City's Erling Haaland in action during their Premier League match against Liverpool on Sunday. Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters

Key Points

  • Manchester City beat Liverpool 2-1 in the English Premier League on Sunday. 
  • The win helped City narrow the gap with leaders Arsenal to six points. 
  • Erling Haaland converted a stoppage-time penalty for City. 
  • Crystal Palace ended a nine-game winless run by beating Brighton and Hove Albion. 
 

Manchester City's Erling Haaland converted a stoppage-time penalty to give his side a 2-1 victory at Liverpool on Sunday, narrowing the gap with Premier League leaders Arsenal to six points and breathing new life into the title race.

The Norwegian's 21st league goal of the season capped a thrilling comeback after Dominik Szoboszlai's stunning free kick put Liverpool ahead in the 74th minute, only for Bernardo Silva to equalise late before Haaland's decisive spot-kick.

City were staring at a nine-point deficit, but the victory keeps Pep Guardiola's side in contention while Liverpool slumped to sixth place, now 11 points behind City, while Szoboszlai also saw red for denying Haaland a late goal-scoring opportunity.

The visitors dominated the early possession to silence the Anfield crowd, with Haaland nearly opening the scoring in the second minute when Silva played him through, but goalkeeper Alisson sprinted off his line to smother the attempt.

Guehi booed at Anfield

Donnarumma

IMAGE: Manchester City's Gianluigi Donnarumma saves an attempt from Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister. Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters

City's January signing Marc Guehi received a hostile reception from the Liverpool crowd, with boos ringing out when he touched the ball -- a pointed reminder of his failed summer transfer move to Anfield from Crystal Palace.

But the England defender kept his composure, snuffing out dangerous chances for Mohamed Salah and Hugo Ekitike as Liverpool failed to get a shot on target in the first half.

Towards the end of the opening period, Salah screamed for a penalty after Silva tugged at him during a set piece as the Egyptian fell over attempting a shot.

However, neither the referee nor VAR spotted a foul, leaving the teams deadlocked at the break.

Having been second-best in the first half, Liverpool emerged transformed after the restart, firing four shots in 11 minutes as the Anfield crowd found their voice.

Swerving free-kick from Szoboszlai

Dominik Szoboszlai

IMAGE: Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai celebrates with teammates after scoring against Manchester City. Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters

Ekitike missed two chances while Szoboszlai tested City keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, before the Hungarian midfielder's moment of magic arrived with a swerving free kick that sailed past the Italian, who could only watch as it found the net.

But City's response was swift as they equalised 10 minutes later when Haaland headed a cross over the defence for Silva to score from the edge of the six-yard box.

The decisive moment came in added time when Matheus Nunes was brought down in the penalty area by Alisson after being put through on the right flank, allowing Haaland to step up and silence the crowd with his first goal at Anfield.

In a chaotic finale, Rayan Cherki appeared to score from the halfway line after Alisson ventured upfield, with Haaland and Szoboszlai sprinting and tussling with each other as the ball crept over the line.

VAR disallowed the goal, however, while Szoboszlai was sent off for tugging Haaland's shirt, with Cherki blasting the resulting free kick into the crowd before the final whistle.

Palace beat Brighton, snap winless run

Palace

IMAGE: Crystal Palace's Ismaila Sarr nets the winner against Brighton and Hove Albion. Photograph: Tony O Brien/Reuters

Crystal Palace ended a nine-game winless run in the Premier League in the best manner possible as they beat rivals Brighton and Hove Albion 1-0 away on Sunday.

Ismaila Sarr scored the only goal on the south coast, ending an hour of tedium when he lifted a shot over Bart Verbruggen to break the deadlock.

It was Palace's first effort on target.

 

Victory eased Palace's relegation worries as they leap-frogged Brighton into 13th place with 32 points, nine points above the drop zone.

"It was a relief. We can talk and analyse but you can never replace a win," Palace manager Oliver Glasner said.

"We deserved it at the end, we couldn't expect to play our best football but we were very compact and aggressive.

"Everyone did their job."

Source: REUTERS
T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026

