PIX: Chelsea trounce PSG to win Club World Cup

2 Minutes Read
July 14, 2025 02:55 IST

Cole Palmer's first-half goals leave European and French champions shell-shocked.

Cole Palmer puts Chelsea ahead in the Club World Cup final against Paris St Germain at MetLife stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Sunday.

IMAGE: Cole Palmer puts Chelsea ahead in the Club World Cup final against Paris St Germain at MetLife stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Sunday. Photograph: Mike Segar/Reuters

Cole Palmer produced a scintillating first-half masterclass as Chelsea demolished Paris St Germain 3-0 to win the Club World Cup final at New Jersey's MetLife Stadium on Sunday.

The English attacking midfielder scored twice and provided an assist for Joao Pedro in a devastating display in the revamped tournament's decider that left the European and French champions, who finished with 10 men, shell-shocked before the break.

 

Cole Palmer celebrates scoring Chelsea's first goal with Joao Pedro.

IMAGE: Cole Palmer celebrates scoring Chelsea's first goal with Joao Pedro. Photograph: Hannah Mckay/Reuters

Chelsea struck first in the 22nd minute when PSG fullback Nuno Mendes gifted possession to Malo Gusto. While his initial effort was blocked by Mendes, Gusto collected the rebound and found Palmer unmarked in the middle and the midfielder made no mistake, slotting a tidy finish just inside the left post.

Palmer doubled the lead after the 30th-minute cooling break with a goal of sublime quality. Latching onto a precise through ball from Levi Colwill, he cut inside before faking a pass to dummy a defender and firing into the bottom-left corner.

Palmer then turned provider, running up the channel before finding Joao Pedro, who took the ball in his stride and beat the offside trap before chipping his finish beautifully over keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

PSG's misery was completed when Joao Neves was sent off for pulling Marc Cucurella’s hair in the 83rd minute.

