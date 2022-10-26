PIX: Benfica end Juve's hopes, join Chelsea in last 16

A round-up of Tuesday's action in the UEFA Champions League.

IMAGE: Rafa Silva celebrates scoring Benfica's fourth goal with teammates during the Champions League Group H match against Juventus, at Estadio da Luz, Lisbon, Portugal, on Tuesday. Photograph: Pedro Nunes/Reuters

Benfica's Rafa Silva scored two superb goals as they edged Juventus 4-3 in a thriller at Estadio da Luz on Tuesday to seal a place in the knock-out stages of the Champions League and end the Italian club's chances in this year's competition.

Benfica have 11 points from five games, the same as Group H leaders Paris St Germain, while Juve's three points leaves them to focus on winning a place in the Europe League, something they can secure on the final matchday when they host PSG.

The home side are now unbeaten in 20 games in all competitions this season and it is easy to see why as they were inventive with the ball and might have been out of sight at halftime before a late Juve rally meant a nervous finish.

As it was, it is the first time in Juve's history they conceded three first half goals in the Champions League and the first time since 2013-14 they failed to get out of their group.

Teenager Antonio Silva scored his first Benfica goal to give the home side the lead after 17 minutes, but Juventus drew level when Moise Kean bundled the ball home four minutes later.

Benfica were back in front thanks to a controversial penalty that was converted by Joao Mario before Rafa Silva appeared to make the points safe with two sublime finishes, either side of the break, that perfectly illustrated his technique and guile.

But the visitors pulled a goal back late on through Arkadiusz Milik after he was set up by young English winger Samuel Iling, and the latter was key again in creating a chance for Weston McKennie to score Juve's third.

That saw a tense finish on a night when Benfica looked as though they would humiliate their visitors but had to hold on as Rafa Silva missed out on a hat-trick by hitting the post.

Havertz sends Chelsea into Champions League knock-outs

IMAGE: Kai Havertz celebrates scoring Chelsea's second goal during the Champions League Group E match against FC Salzburg, at Football Arena Salzburg, Austria. Photograph: Sebastian Widmann/Getty Images

A fine strike from Kai Havertz earned Chelsea a battling 2-1 victory at Red Bull Salzburg as they clinched a spot in the Champions League Round of 16 as group winners.

Chelsea put on a dazzling display in the first half, taking the lead in the 23rd minute through Mateo Kovacic's instinctive left-foot finish from 20 metres, but they wasted several chances to double their advantage before the interval.

The Premier League side were made to pay for their profligacy early in the second half as Junior Adamu prodded home the equaliser, only for Havertz to restore Chelsea's lead with a superb curled strike into the top corner in the 64th minute.

Salzburg rallied late on but found keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga in fine form, helping the Blues to see out the win that moves them three points clear of second-placed AC Milan, whose 4-0 victory over Dinamo Zagreb meant Chelsea will finish top in Group E.

Despite Salzburg never having beaten English opposition in Europe, Chelsea's task coming into the match looked formidable with the Austrians on a 40-game unbeaten run in all competitions.

However, Kovacic's fine finish from the edge of the penalty area, after Havertz was dispossessed, settled the away team's nerves.

Salzburg are third in the group, and must beat Milan in Italy next week to reach the last 16.

Dortmund hold Manchester City, join them in knock-outs

IMAGE: Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan is checked in his stride by Borussia Dortmund's Nico Schlotterbeck during the Champions League Group G match, at Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, Germany. Photograph: Wolfgang Rattay/Reuters

Borussia Dortmund drew 0-0 with already-qualified Manchester City to book their spot in the Champions League knock-out stage with a game to spare.

The result made sure that City, who missed a second-half penalty and are on 11 points, will top Group G while Dortmund, on eight, punched the second qualifying ticket, locking down second spot ahead of third-placed Sevilla, who have five points.

The Germans, needing a point to advance, got off to a strong start with Karim Adeyemi causing major problems with his speed down the right wing.

The Germany international had a first effort on goal early, testing City goalkeeper Stefan Ortega in his first appearance.

Gio Reyna came closer in the 25th minute with a low shot but it was the unmarked Youssoufa Moukoko who should have scored a little later but instead side-footed their best chance wide from six metres.

In an unremarkable return to Dortmund where he had scored 86 goals in 89 matches until his departure in June, City top scorer Erling Haaland was completely shut out by defender Mats Hummels in the first half.

The English champions failed to get a single effort on target and the Norwegian was taken off at half-time.

They could have snatched the lead when Riyad Mahrez was brought down in the box.

The Algerian, who had also missed a spot-kick on the previous matchday against FC Copenhagen, was beaten by Dortmund's Gregor Kobel, who picked the right corner to palm away his shot.

Kobel also did well to stop Julian Alvarez's shot in the 67th minute in what turned out to be City's first and only chance from open play.

Sevilla, third on five points, will continue in the Europa League after beating 10-man Copenhagen 3-0 earlier on Tuesday.