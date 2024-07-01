PIX: Ceremonial outfits, kits for Paris-bound Olympians unveiled

IMAGE: Union Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri and Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President PT Usha with athletes during the sendoff ceremony for Paris 2024 Olympics, in New Delhi on Sunday, July 1. Photographs: Mohd Zakir/ANI Photo

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) along with Union Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs, Mansukh Mandaviya participated in a ceremonial send-off event for the country's Paris-bound Olympians, in New Delhi on Sunday.

Mandaviya, Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri, and Indian Olympic Association President PT Usha unveiled the ceremonial outfit, playing kits, performance shoes and travel gear for the Indian team.

The Paris Olympics will go on from July 26 to August 11.

IMAGE: Union Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President PT Usha unveils the ceremonial oufit designed by TASVA owner Tarun Tahiliani.

"This event is not just about the unveiling of uniform and ceremonial dress but a symbol of the dreams and aspirations of billions of Indians who stand united behind the athletes," Mandaviya said.

"I am confident that this contingent will sustain India's growth trajectory in sports. We saw a spurt from two medals in Rio 2016 to seven in Tokyo 2020 as India rose from 67th to 48th, helped in the main by Neeraj Chopra's Javelin Throw gold medal. I am hoping that our athletes will take us even higher on the medal table this time," he remarked.

IMAGE: Union Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President PT Usha and TASVA owner Tarun Tahiliani during the unveiling of the ceremonial outfit.

In her welcome address, Usha said: "We have drawn up a very athlete-centric plan to support our athletes to perform at their peak in Paris.

"We have assembled a strong team under Dinshaw Pardiwala's leadership. It includes sports medicine experts, wellness specialists, nutritionists, physiotherapists and a sleep scientist. For the first time, IOA will also give a participation allowance to the athletes and the coaching and support staff. I am confident India will come back from Paris with its best showing in any Olympics."

IMAGE: Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri at the launch of playing kit.

The three kits included the playing kit designed by JSW Inspire, the ceremonial dress designed by Tarun Tahiliani-owned TASVA and performance shoes and travel gear by PUMA.

IMAGE: Union Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Mansukh Mandaviya felicitates boxing champion MC Mary Kom.

The Indian contingent comprises of close to 120 athletes, including Olympic gold medallist in javelin throw Neeraj Chopra, a record number of 21 shooters a 16-member men's hockey team.

IMAGE: Union Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Mansukh Mandaviya with shooter Gagan Narang, weightlifter Karnam Malleswari and boxers Mary Kom and Vijender Singh.