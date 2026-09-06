Fermin Lopez Shines As Barcelona Thrash Valencia 5-0

Champions Barcelona continued their flawless LaLiga campaign with a commanding 5-0 win over Valencia, propelled by Fermin Lopez's stellar performance and Lamine Yamal's brace, solidifying their position at the top of the league table.

IMAGE: FC Barcelona's Fermin Lopez celebrates his goal against Valencia in the LaLiga match at Estadio de Mestalla, Valencia, Spain on Sunday. Photograph: FC Barcelona/X

Key Points Barcelona secured a dominant 5-0 victory against Valencia, maintaining their perfect start to the LaLiga season.

Fermin Lopez was a standout performer, scoring one goal and providing two assists for Barcelona.

Young talent Lamine Yamal netted a brace, contributing significantly to Barcelona's goal tally.

Barcelona now leads the LaLiga table with 12 points from four matches, three points clear of Real Madrid.

Valencia remains at the bottom of the league standings with only one point after four games.

Fermin Lopez scored a goal and created two others as champions Barcelona eased to a 5-0 victory over hosts Valencia in their LaLiga clash on Sunday to maintain their 100 percent start to the new season.

Lamine Yamal (two), Raphinha and Pedri were also on target for the visitors, who controlled the contest from the start and lead the LaLiga table with 12 points from four games, three more than second-placed Real Madrid.

Valencia are rooted to the bottom of the table with a single point from their four games and never looked like getting anything from this encounter.

"We played a great game, almost perfect," Barca coach Hansi Flick said.

"We had control, we dominated. That’s what I want from the team -- control the game, create spaces and, if it’s possible to score."

Barcelona's Dominant First Half

IMAGE: FC Barcelona's Raphinha celebrates his goalFC Barcelona's Raphinha celebrates his goal. Photograph: Pablo Morano/Reuters

Barca took the lead inside six minutes when Fermin’s pass into the box was latched onto by Yamal, who lifted his shot over home goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski from a tight angle.

Fermin then drilled in a second from 18 yards on 22 minutes after being teed-up by Anthony Gordon, before he turned provider again.

He got in behind the Valencia defence from a Yamal pass and his ball across the six-yard box was tapped in by Raphinha at the back post on 50 minutes.

Second Half Goal Spree

IMAGE: Gabriel Jesus made his FC Barcelona debut by coming off the bench. Photograph: Pablo Morano/Reuters

Those two proved a potent combination and twice more Fermin fed Raphinha for excellent chances, but the latter saw his first effort saved and could not get a good connection on the second.

"He (Fermin) has a lot of energy and intensity," Flick said. "He gets into the box, he is very dangerous and he can score goals. Without the ball, he always presses and tries to win it back."

Rodri struck the crossbar with a header as Barca created chances at will and it was no surprise when Pedri slotted in a fourth on 79 minutes.

Barca handed a debut to Gabriel Jesus off the bench following his move from Arsenal and there was time for one more goal as Yamal swept home his second from close range as the visitors took their tally of goals in LaLiga this season to 17 in four games.

Boye tricks in Alaves win

IMAGE: Deportivo Alaves' Lucas Boye celebrates his hat-trick goal againt Osasuna. Photograph: Kind courtesy Deportivo Alaves/X

In other LaLiga matches on the night, Argentine forward Lucas Boye scored a hat-trick as Alaves completed a 5-2 home win over Osasuna.

Mariano Diaz and Pablo Ibanez, against his former side, got the others, while there was a double for Osasuna forward Ante Budimir.

Malaga drew 0-0 with visitors Levante as Chupe missed an early penalty for the home side, who remain winless this season.