Champions League PIX: Atletico seal top spot; City finish with perfect six

IMAGE: Lazio's Matteo Guendouzi in action with Atletico Madrid's Jose Gimenez. Photograph: Susana Vera/Reuters

Antoine Griezmann and Samuel Lino scored in each half to give Atletico Madrid a 2-0 win over Lazio on Wednesday that secured them top spot in Champions League Group E, the first time since 2016 that they had reached the knockouts as group winners.

A year after being knocked out of the competition in the group stage, Diego Simeone's side went into the last matchday unbeaten and sure of a place in the last 16, but they needed at least a point against the Italian team to finish top.

They finished with 14 points, four ahead of Lazio in second place. Feyenoord finished third on six points and will play in the Europa League, with Celtic bottom of the group on four points.

Atletico dominated proceedings and were never in danger, even with Simeone deciding to rest some of his key players, as captain Koke and striker Alvaro Morata started on the bench, while Griezmann and Jose Maria Jimenez played only the first half.

Atletico's Lino was a constant menace motoring up and down their left wing and he was given a standing ovation by fans after being named man of the match.

IMAGE: Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann celebrates scoring their first goal. Photograph: Susana Vera/Reuters

He put the ball on a plate for Griezmann to open the scoring in the sixth minute after winning possession on the edge of the box and crossing for the French forward, who slotted home with a first-time strike.

It was Griezmann's fifth Champions League goal this season which put him level with Erling Haaland, Rasmus Hojlund and team mate Morata as the competition’s top scorers.

The French forward has found the back of the net 14 times in 21 matches played in all competitions this season and he is only two goals behind Luis Aragones' record as Atletico's all-time top scorer with 173.

Atletico had a Mario Hermoso goal ruled-out just before the break for offside in the build-up and wasted a couple of great chances through Memphis Depay before Lino secured the points for the hosts with a fine volley on the rebound inside the box in the 51st minute.

It was Atletico's 20th consecutive home victory in all competitions, levelling club's record from the 2012-13 season. The last time they failed to win at home was a 1-1 LaLiga draw against Getafe in February.

IMAGE: Manchester City's Kalvin Phillips celebrates scoring their third goal with teammates. Photograph: Marko Djurica/Reuters

City beat Red Star Belgrade

Manchester City academy graduate Micah Hamilton scored on his senior debut as the side stretched their unbeaten run in Europe to 20 games with a 3-2 Champions League victory over Red Star Belgrade in their group-stage finale on Wednesday.

Oscar Bobb also netted his first goal for the senior side and Kalvin Phillips scored from a penalty for City, who finished with a perfect 18 points from six group games for the first time.

They joined Liverpool as the only other English team in history to win all six Champions League group games.

Hwang In-beom and Aleksandar Katai netted late second-half goals at the Rajko Mitic Stadium for Belgrade, who finished bottom of Group G with one point.

IMAGE: Manchester City's Jack Grealish in action with Crvena Zvezda's Nasser Djiga. Photograph: Marko Djurica/Reuters

The 20-year-old Hamilton, who joined City at the age of nine, netted in the 19th minute when he cut around a Belgrade defender then fired from a tight angle into the far corner.

Bobb, who is also 20, doubled the lead in the 62nd minute when he dribbled at the Red Star defence before tucking a shot into the bottom corner.

In a game that meant little to City and nothing to the Group G standings, manager Pep Guardiola made nine changes to the side who played in the 2-1 Premier League win at Luton Town on Sunday. City's league-leading scorer Erling Haaland did not play at Luton due to a foot injury and did not travel to Belgrade.

But on a terrific night for City's academy programme, young strikers Hamilton and Bobb filled in admirably in Haaland's absence.

Outclassed in the first half, Belgrade made things interesting in the second to the delight of the raucous crowd who barely stopped singing all night.

City keeper Stefan Ortego was forced to make two terrific saves shortly after the break before Hwang pulled one back in the 76th minute and Katai scored in injury time.

IMAGE: AC Milan's Rafael Leao in action with Valentino Livramento and Fabian Schar. Photograph: Molly Darlington/Reuters

Milan stun Newcastle

AC Milan finally ended their jinx away to English clubs in Europe as they beat Newcastle United 2-1 in their final Champions league Group F game on Wednesday but it was a bittersweet night for the Serie A side.

The seven-times champions came from a goal down to win thanks to Samuel Chukwueze's superb late goal just over a minute after he came on as a substitute.

It sealed Milan's first win against an English club away from home in European competition since 2005 and only their second in 22 attempts. But it was only good enough for third place in the group and a spot in the Europa League.

IMAGE: AC Milan's Samuel Chukwueze scores their second goal. Photograph: Molly Darlington/Reuters

Had Milan won and Paris St Germain lost away to group winners Borussia Dortmund then Stefano Pioli's side would have reached the last 16 but PSG's 1-1 draw meant they edged through courtesy of a better head-to-head record.

Former Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic equalised for Milan on the hour after Joelinton had given a dominant Newcastle the lead in the first half with a rasping drive.

Saudi-Arabia-owned Newcastle were in dreamland and heading for the last 16 when they led 1-0 and PSG trailed in Dortmund.

But a relentless season and a massive injury list caught up with them as they dropped off the pace in the second half.

IMAGE: Paris St Germain's Kylian Mbappe scores a goal before it was disallowed. Photograph: Wolfgang Rattay/Reuters

PSG snatch knockout stage spot

Paris St Germain drew 1-1 at Group F winners Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday to secure second place and a spot in the Champions League knockout stage in their final group match.

Both sides squandered a bagful of golden chances in a surprisingly goalless first half before Karim Adeyemi finally broke the deadlock for the already-qualified hosts in the 51st minute, slotting in off the post after PSG lost possession outside the box.

The visitors responded five minutes later, levelling through teenager Warren Zaire-Emery after good work from Kylian Mbappe, who also had an effort ruled offside in the 76th.

Zaire-Emery became the youngest ever French goalscorer in the Champions League at 17 years and 280 days.

Dortmund topped the group on 11 points with PSG in second place on eight, the same as third-placed AC Milan who will continue in the Europa League following their 2-1 win at Newcastle United, who picked up five points