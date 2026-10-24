EPL: Aston Villa end Manchester City's perfect run with a 2-1 victory

Aston Villa delivered a stunning 2-1 defeat to Manchester City, bringing an end to their perfect Premier League run thanks to a brace from Nicolas Jackson, significantly impacting the title race.

IMAGE: Aston Villa's Nicolas Jackson celebrates scoring their first goal against Manchester City during their Premier League match at Villa Park, Birmingham, Britain, on Saturday. Photograph: Tony O Brien/Reuters

Key Points Aston Villa defeated Manchester City 2-1, ending City's perfect Premier League run.

Nicolas Jackson scored both goals for Aston Villa, capitalising on defensive blunders.

Erling Haaland equalised for Manchester City, marking his seventh goal in his last seven away league games.

The victory is Aston Villa's first league win at Villa Park this season and their third consecutive league win over City.

Manchester City remain top of the Premier League with 21 points, but the loss allows Arsenal to potentially draw level.

Aston Villa snapped Manchester City's perfect Premier League run with a 2-1 home victory on Saturday as Nicolas Jackson struck in each half to hand Enzo Maresca's men a damaging defeat amid the turmoil surrounding the club's off-field financial case.

City join Arsenal atop the table with 21 points when the latter beat Everton 2-0 later in the evening.

Unai Emery's team climbed to sixth on 11 points with their first league victory at Villa Park this season and third successive league win over City, who are playing under the shadow of a guilty verdict on 114 breaches of Premier League financial rules. City have always denied any wrongdoing, and have appealed.

Jackson's Double Secures Victory

IMAGE: Aston Villa's Nicolas Jackson nets their first goal . Photograph: Tony O Brien/Reuters

Jackson took advantage of two City blunders, opening the scoring in the sixth minute when defender Marc Guehi's heavy touch allowed Villa captain John McGinn to pounce and feed the striker, who slotted the ball into the bottom corner. Erling Haaland equalised soon after the break for his seventh goal in his last seven away league games when he headed home Iliman Ndiaye's clipped cross from a free kick.

Villa Hold Strong Against City Pressure

IMAGE: Manchester City's Erling Haaland looks dejected after the match. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

But Jackson struck the winner on the hour when Ibrahim Mbaye surged down the right before cutting the ball back for his Senegal international teammate, whose shot sneaked under the diving body of keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

"It was incredible, we got the win which is the most important thing. Man City are a strong team, the league leaders," Jackson told TNT Sports.

"It's just the beginning; we're trying to work game by game."

City pressed for the equaliser in the dying minutes, with Ian Maatsen nodding a Haaland header off the line near the end and a string of brilliant saves from Zion Suzuki helping seal Villa's fourth straight home victory over City.