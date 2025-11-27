PIX: Arsenal stun Bayern Munich, go top; PSV whip Liverpool

Arsenal are now the only team in the UEFA Champions League with a maximum 15 points and look all but assured of a place in the last 16.

A summary of Wednesday's action.

IMAGE: Jurrien Timber scores Arsenal's first goal during the UEFA Champions League match against Bayern Munich, at Emirates Stadium, London, on Wednesday. Photograph: David Klein/Reuters

Arsenal beat Bayern Munich for the first time in a decade to maintain their 100 percent record in this season's Champions League. A 3-1 victory on Wednesday sent them top of the group.

Jurrien Timber headed Mikel Arteta's side in front from a corner after 22 minutes only for Bayern teenager Lennart Karl to equalise in style before half-time.

Arsenal dominated the second half though and showed their immense squad depth as substitutes Noni Madueke and Gabriel Martinelli scored the goals to make it five wins from five.

It proved a quiet return to north London for prolific Bayern striker Harry Kane as his side suffered their first defeat of the season in all competitions.

With Inter Milan dropping points, Arsenal are now the only team in the competition with a maximum 15 points and look all but assured of a place in the last 16.

Six points clear at the top of the Premier League and Bundesliga respectively and boasting flawless records after four games in the Champions League, Arsenal and Bayern Munich have been Europe's stand-out teams this season.

The sides met in the quarter-finals two years ago with Bayern coming out on top, but Arsenal have moved to another level since that clash and went into Wednesday's game on a 15-match unbeaten run in all competitions.

With last-16 spots already looking safe for both clubs, the 15th meeting between them lacked jeopardy but bragging rights and psychological blows were up for grabs.

IMAGE: Gabriel Martinelli scores Arsenal's third goal. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

It was Arsenal who emerged with both, thanks to a win that will reverberate around Europe.

Bayern, backed by a vociferous travelling army, looked confident early on but were stunned in the 22nd minute when Arsenal scored the kind of devastatingly simple goal that has become their trademark.

Bukayo Saka swung in a corner, Myles Lewis-Skelly got the slightest of nudges on Bayern keeper Manuel Neuer and Timber rose to glance a header into the net.

The lead lasted only 10 minutes though as Bayern responded with another move right off the training ground.

After a long passing sequence, Joshua Kimmich's raking pass found Michael Olise whose volleyed pass across the face of goal was met by 17-year-old Karl who became the first player to score against Arsenal in the Champions League this season.

While Kane was largely peripheral, Karl was impressive and should probably have scored again early in the second half when he burst into the area but shot straight at goalkeeper David Raya.

After that Arsenal took charge.

Mikel Merino went close when he nodded a header down and just wide from a Declan Rice corner, Cristhian Mosquera was denied by Neuer and the keeper then saved from Rice after the midfielder's marauding run.

Bayern's defence was creaking though and Arsenal's pressure paid off in the 69th minute when Riccardo Calafiori fired in a cross from the left that fellow substitute Madueke turned in for his first goal for the club.

Neuer than had a moment to forget when he charged out of his goal eight minutes later trying to cut out Eberechi Eze's pass but got nowhere near the ball and Martinelli was left with the simple task of shooting into an empty net.

PSV Eindhoven trounce Liverpool

IMAGE: Couhaib Driouech celebrates with teammates after scoring PSV Eindhoven's fourth goal against Liverpool at Anfield, Liverpool. Photograph: Jason Cairnduff/Reuters

Liverpool's miserable season hit another low on Wednesday when they slumped to a 4-1 defeat to PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League, their first loss in their last 14 games at Anfield in the group stage of Europe's elite competition.

Couhaib Driouech bagged a double, while Ivan Perisic -- from the penalty spot -- and Guus Til also scored to leave PSV 15th in the Champions League table with eight points. Liverpool, who have lost nine of their last 12 games across all competitions, dropped to 13th on nine points.

The Reds got off to the worst possible start when a bizarre handball from captain Virgil van Dijk led to a PSV penalty in the sixth minute, with Perisic sending Giorgi Mamardashvili the wrong way and slotting home.

The goal seemed to spark Liverpool to life and Dominik Szoboszlai tapped in a leveller in the 16th minute after keeper Matej Kovar saved Cody Gakpo's shot but palmed the ball into the path of the Hungarian.

Til restored PSV's lead in the 56th minute with a perfectly timed run onto Mauro Junior's through ball and just ahead of Milos Kerkez to poke it into the net past Mamardashvili.

Substitute Driouech gave PSV a two-goal cushion in the 73rd after Ricardo Pepi launched a shot off the post and Driouech stroked in the rebound. Driouech completed his double in injury time when he easily tapped home a cross from Sergino Dest.

IMAGE: Ivan Perisic scores PSV Eindhoven's first goal from the penalty spot. Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters

Liverpool had been hoping the European match could provide relief from their miserable domestic campaign as they had won three of their first four Champions League games to put themselves in position for a top-eight finish and a berth in the knockout rounds.

They had 26 attempts to nine for the visitors on Wednesday, including a Van Dijk header that hit the underside of the crossbar. Cody Gakpo also missed a sitter from the back post and Hugo Ekitike was denied by a fine save from Kovar.

But the Reds looked nothing like the team who roared to the Premier League title last season and countless disgruntled fans had left before the final whistle sounded on another loss, with Liverpool already losing more games at Anfield this season than they did during the entire 2024-2025 campaign.

It was the third successive game the Reds had lost by three goals amid Liverpool's worst run of play since a similarly dreadful stretch during the 1953-54 season.

They expected a tough challenge from PSV, who are six points clear atop the Eredivisie with 11 wins in 13 games.

Mbappe's scores four in Real Madrid comeback win

IMAGE: Kylian Mbappe heads home Real Madrid's second goal against Olympiacos, at Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium, Piraeus, Greece. Photograph: Louiza Vradi/Reuters

Real Madrid striker Kylian Mbappe scored four goals, including the second fastest hat-trick in Champions League history, to earn them a 4-3 comeback victory over hosts Olympiacos.

Mbappe's first three goals came in a spell of six minutes and 42 seconds in the first half but it was a tough encounter for the Spaniards before they earned their first victory at Olympiacos on their fifth attempt, and ended a three-game run across all competitions without a win.

Real moved up to fifth place in the standings on 12 points, with the top eight earning automatic qualification for the knockout stage and with three matchdays remaining. Olympiacos dropped to 33rd on two points.

He also had special praise for his top scorer.

The visitors opened their account when Mbappe beat two defenders to slot in from Vinicius Jr's assist in the 22nd minute, cancelling out Chiquinho's goal that gave the hosts an eighth-minute lead.

He then headed in an Arda Guler cross two minutes later, and before the Greeks had time to recover from the double strike, the France forward completed his hat-trick with another fine finish.

The Spaniards were in complete control for the rest of the first half and also hit the woodwork through Aurelien Tchouameni but the hosts cut the deficit seven minutes after the restart through Mehdi Taremi's close-range header.

Mbappe looked to have restored order with a tap-in from yet another Vinicius Jr assist for his fourth goal on the hour mark but Olympiacos refused to give up.

They scored again through Ayoub El Kaabi's 81st-minute header and had Real firmly pinned in their own half as they piled on late pressure.

El Kaabi went close again as did Gabriel Strefezza but they could not find another goal.

Vitinha shines as PSG come from behind to beat Spurs

IMAGE: Vitinha scores Paris St Germain's fifth goal from the penalty spot to complete his hat-trick against Tottenham Hotspur, at Parc des Princes, Paris. Photograph: Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters

Holders Paris St Germain showed a never-say-die attitude as they twice came from behind to beat Tottenham Hotspur 5-3 in the Champions League, with two moments of brilliance from Vitinha steering Luis Enrique’s side to victory.

PSG looked fragile at the back, conceding twice from defensive lapses and showing some of the same issues that contributed to their 2-1 defeat by Bayern Munich in the previous round, but they responded with greater control and efficiency to turn the match around at the Parc des Princes.

Vitinha bagged a hat-trick with two fine strikes and a penalty, while Pacho and Fabian Ruiz also scored for PSG, who were made to work after Tottenham twice led through Richarlison and Randal Kolo Muani, the France forward finishing with a double.

After four victories in five games, PSG, who finished with 10 men after Lucas Hernandez was sent off in stoppage time, are second in the league phase standings, on course for direct qualification to the last 16, while Tottenham are 16th on eight points.

Fabian Ruiz went close with a left-footed attempt that drifted just wide in the eighth minute, while Khvicha Kvaratskhelia also curled a shot narrowly past the post as both sides started brightly.

On captain Marquinhos’s 500th appearance for the club, PSG appeared to miss the absent Achraf Hakimi, with midfielder Warren Zaire-Emery filling in at right back.

Ousmane Dembele, recently back from injury, began on the bench while academy graduate Quentin Ndjantou started up front.

Tottenham looked assured and went ahead 10 minutes before the interval when Richarlison nodded in after Kolo Muani had headed a cross into his path.

PSG reacted immediately and equalised on the stroke of half-time, Vitinha firing home a superb first-time effort from outside the area after being set up by Ndjantou. Both teams scored with their first shot on target.

The hosts were caught cold early in the second half as Kolo Muani scored against his former club, lashing in a volley after Pacho’s weak clearance. Tottenham’s lead was short-lived, though, with Vitinha producing another fine finish as he curled a shot into the far corner in the 53rd minute.

Six minutes later, Hernandez dispossessed Pape Matar Sarr and the loose ball ran to João Neves, whose composed back-heel teed up Ruiz for a clinical strike. Pacho then slammed in PSG’s fourth from a crowded goalmouth to give the home side a two-goal cushion.

Kolo Muani pulled one back in the 73rd minute, beating two defenders before firing past Lucas Chevalier.

A Cristian Romero handball, however, gave PSG a penalty in the 76th minute, and Vitinha sent Guglielmo Vicario the wrong way to complete his hat-trick and restore the two-goal lead.

Hernandez was then shown a straight red card three minutes into added time for elbowing Xavi Simons.

Atalanta stun Frankfurt with five-minute blitz

IMAGE: Ademola Lookman scores Atalanta's first goal past Eintracht Frankfurt's Michael Zetterer, at eutsche Bank Park, Frankfurt, Germany. Photograph: Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters

Atalanta scored three times in five minutes to crush Eintracht Frankfurt 3-0 away, with the visitors' second-half blitz leaving the hosts shell-shocked and battling for survival in Europe.

The Italian side may be struggling in Serie A, currently on an eight-match winless run, but are now unbeaten in four matches in Europe after losing their opener to champions Paris St Germain and are 10th in the standings on 10 points. Frankfurt are 28th on four points.

Despite threatening little in the opening half, Atalanta came closest to scoring before the break with Ademola Lookman and Gianluca Scamacca both hitting the upright in quick succession.

The opening goal came on the hour mark when Charles De Ketelaere's cross found Lookman unmarked at the back post for the simplest of side-footed finishes and Atalanta doubled their lead within two minutes.

Lookman played a perfectly weighted pass into the area to Ederson who poked the ball past the keeper and Frankfurt's collapse was complete when De Ketelaere was there to smash home the rebound after Scamacca's effort hit the crossbar.

It was the perfect Champions League introduction for Atalanta manager Raffaele Palladino, taking charge in the competition for the first time, having replaced the sacked Ivan Juric earlier this month.

Gimenez's late header seals Atletico win over Inter Milan

IMAGE: Jose Maria Gimenez celebrates scoring Atletico Madrid's second goal against Inter Milan, at Riyadh Air Metropolitano, Madrid. Photograph: Susana Vera/Reuters

Jose Maria Gimenez rose highest to head home a dramatic winner in added time, securing Atletico Madrid a stirring 2-1 victory over Inter Milan in a thrilling Champions League clash at the Metropolitano Stadium.

With the match poised at 1-1 after Piotr Zielinski had levelled for the visitors following Julian Alvarez's early goal, Gimenez leapt above Inter's defenders in the 93rd minute to nod Antoine Griezmann's precise corner into the net, sending the home crowd into raptures on a chilly night in the Spanish capital.

Despite the loss, Inter remain fourth in the group with 12 points, the same as Paris St Germain, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid, but three behind leaders Arsenal.

Atletico's win lifts them to 12th place with nine points, keeping alive their slim hopes of a knockout-stage finish.

Inter, undefeated in Europe before this match, were looking to recover from their Derby della Madonnina domestic loss to AC Milan. Cristian Chivu's side had been dominant in the Champions League, boasting a perfect record of four wins and just one goal conceded prior to their visit to Madrid.

Conversely, Diego Simeone's Atletico had endured a shaky European campaign but were in fine form in LaLiga, unbeaten in domestic play since August.