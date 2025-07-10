HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
PIX: Anisimova stuns Sabalenka to make Wimbledon final

July 10, 2025 21:14 IST

At an oven-like Centre Court where the temperature climbed to 30 degrees Celsius, Sabalenka twice rushed to the aid of ill fans by supplying bottles of cold water and an ice pack, before she cracked under pressure from her opponent in the 10th game.

Amanda Anisimova of the US celebrates winning her Wimbledon semi-final match against Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka

IMAGE: Amanda Anisimova of the US celebrates winning her Wimbledon semi-final match against Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka on Thursday. Photograph: Toby Melville/Reuters

An inspired Amanda Anisimova tore up the script and soared into her maiden Wimbledon final by outclassing world number one Aryna Sabalenka 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 with a display of fierce determination and fearless shot-making on Thursday.

 

Anisimova's victory extended her win-loss record over her equally big-hitting rival to 6-3 and kept alive American hopes of a third women's Grand Slam champion this year after Madison Keys won the Australian Open and Coco Gauff the French Open.

Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka in action during her semi final match against Amanda Anisimova of the U.S.

IMAGE: Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka in action during her Wimbledon semi final match against Amanda Anisimova of the US. Photograph: Stephanie Lecocq/Reuters

The 23-year-old Anisimova, playing in her first major semi-final since her 2019 French Open run as a gifted teenager, made her opponent sweat for every point and wrapped up the opening set when Sabalenka produced a double fault.

With her back against the wall, Sabalenka roared back like a tiger, the animal that has become her totem, and broke for a 4-3 lead en route to levelling up the match at one set apiece after some sloppy errors from 13th seed Anisimova's racket.

Having matched each other's decibel levels in a cacophony of grunting, the duo swapped breaks at the start of the decider but Anisimova pounced again when Sabalenka sent a shot long and went on to book a final with either Iga Swiatek or Belinda Bencic.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
