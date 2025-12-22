Amorim rues misfortune after Villa sink Manchester United

'We did a very good job that no one is going to remember tomorrow, because what matters is the result.'

IMAGE: Aston Villa's Boubacar Kamara challlenges Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes during their Premier League match at Villa Park, Birmingham, Britain, on Sunday. Photograph: David Klein/Reuters

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim was left cursing his side's misfortune after a 2-1 Premier League defeat by Aston Villa on Sunday was compounded by the loss of his captain Bruno Fernandes to what looked like a hamstring injury.

Rogers struck two superb goals for Aston Villa as they beat Manchester United at home to record their seventh straight Premier League victory and 10th in a row in all competitions.

United boss Amorim was forced to re-shuffle his midfield after Fernandes was forced off at halftime.

"I think we were the better team today. We were unlucky, even with the injury of Bruno, but during the game even without him we were the better team," Amorim said.

"We did a very good job that no one is going to remember tomorrow, because what matters is the result."

IMAGE: Aston Villa's Emiliano Martinez saves a shot from Manchester United's Benjamin Sesko. Photograph: Paul Childs /Reuters

The 40-year-old coach said Fernandes seemed to have suffered a soft-tissue injury and that there was no prognosis as to when he might return. Shea Lacey and Jack Fletcher, son of former United player Darren, were given their debuts.

"We need to prepare all the guys that we have for the next game, we cannot use anything as an excuse. No one is going to remember these problems, so let's cope with that. It will make us stronger," Amorim said.

United defender Diogo Dalot was blunt in his assessment of what the loss of Fernandes would mean for his side, who are seventh in the table on 26 points, 10 behind third-placed Villa.

"It's massive. We don't know how bad it is, but for him to come off, we know how tough he is. Hopefully, it's not too bad and we keep with him for the next games," he said.

"This is the time that opportunities come for other players, and the time you step up and show you deserve to be in the team and play more minutes," he added.

"We are Manchester United, and we have to find a way to win."

IMAGE: Aston Villa's Morgan Rogers scores their second goal. Photograph: David Klein/Reuters

With seven goals and three assists in the league in 17 appearances this season, Rogers has helped Villa up to third in the table on 36 points and into the title race, hot on the heels of leaders Arsenal (39 points) and Manchester City (37).

The home side did not look like a team on a winning run for much of the first half, but that changed when John McGinn picked out Rogers in the 45th minute.

Brimming with confidence, the 23-year-old brought the ball down and kept it in play before cutting into the box and curling a superb shot past keeper Senne Lammens and into the top corner.

United managed to level before the break when Matty Cash was robbed to the right of the Villa penalty area and Matheus Cunha blasted the loose ball past Emiliano Martinez, but their joy was short-lived as captain Bruno Fernandes had to be substituted at halftime due to injury.

Fernandes was replaced by Lisandro Martinez, who normally plays as a defender, and the Argentine made the most of his cameo in a more advanced position to fire off an early shot as United sought to get back in the game.

The fightback was short-lived, however, as Rogers netted again in the 57th minute with another curled effort past Lammens.