PIX: Alvarez stars in Atletico win; Napoli rout Empoli

Images from Monday's action in LaLiga and Serie A.

IMAGE: Julian Alvarez scores Atletico Madrid's third goal from the penalty spot during the LaLiga match against Real Valladolid at Metropolitano, Madrid, on Monday. Photograph: Susana Vera/Reuters

Atletico Madrid's Julian Alvarez netted two penalties as they rallied to beat bottom side Real Valladolid 4-2 at a rainy Metropolitano on Monday to stay in the title hunt.

Third-placed Atletico have 63 points, three behind Real Madrid and seven adrift of Barcelona.

Valladolid, who suffered their fifth consecutive defeat, are on 16 points, 14 points off the safety zone with seven games left.

"These are three important points," Atletico striker Alvarez told DAZN. "We have to keep going. Think about (Saturday's game at) Las Palmas, rest and focus. That's all.

"I had a few other chances for a hat-trick but the important thing is that we were able to win. At some point it got complicated, but we pulled it off."

Valladolid grabbed a surprise lead after 21 minutes when Mamadou Sylla calmly converted a penalty awarded following a VAR review for a handball by Clement Lenglet.

The advantage was short-lived as Alvarez equalised from the spot after another VAR intervention four minutes later following a foul by Javi Sanchez on Giuliano Simeone, who turned scorer himself to put Atletico ahead in the 27th minute.

IMAGE: Giuliano Simeone scores Atletico Madrid's second goal. Photograph: Susana Vera/Reuters

But the visitors stunned Atletico once again by levelling in the 56th when Sanchez's free-kick took a deflection off Conor Gallagher in the wall, wrong-footing goalkeeper Jan Oblak.

Atletico regained the lead in the 71st with another well taken Alvarez penalty after Henrique fouled Marcos Llorente, and the Argentina forward almost scored his third when goalkeeper Andre Ferreira blocked his low effort eight minutes later.

However substitute Alexander Sorloth pounced on the rebound to seal the win with a close-range finish.

"We competed well. We knew we were going to suffer. It's a pity they came back," Valladolid's Sanchez said.

"We have to keep going and continue in this vein. Leave the crest where it deserves to be. We have to take it one game at a time. Fight until the end ..."

McTominay, Lukaku power title-chasing Napoli past Empoli

IMAGE: Romelu Lukaku celebrates scoring Napoli's second goal with Scott McTominay during the Serie A match against Empoli at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Naples, on Monday. Photograph: Guglielmo Mangiapane/Reuters

Napoli cruised to a 3-0 win over relegation-threatened Empoli on Monday with Scott McTominay and Romelu Lukaku leading the charge as the hosts kept pace with Serie A leaders Inter Milan.

Second-placed Napoli were feeling the pressure after Inter's 3-1 home win against Cagliari on Saturday but, with six rounds remaining, they trail the Milan side by three points with 68.

The Napoli duo were unstoppable at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona against Empoli, who are second from bottom and two points off the safety zone. The home side created chance after chance and wreaked havoc on the Empoli defence.

It took 18 minutes for Napoli to open the scoring as Lukaku battled free in midfield and passed to the onrushing McTominay, whose low long-range shot bounced over Empoli goalkeeper Devis Vasquez's outstretched hand and into the corner of the net.

IMAGE: Scott McTominay celebrates scoring Napoli's first goal with Juan Jesus. Photograph: Guglielmo Mangiapane/Reuters

Belgium striker Lukaku added his name to the scoresheet in the 56th minute, latching onto a perfect through ball inside the box and easily finding the net to double the advantage.

McTominay completed his brace in the 61st, again assisted by Lukaku who whipped a cross in from the right for the unmarked Scotsman to power home a header off the underside of the bar.

The two players linked up again shortly after as Lukaku played in McTominay for a counter-attack but the hat-trick opportunity was thwarted by the inside of the post.

Napoli's comfortable evening took a hit in front of a noisy home crowd minutes later when Napoli defender Juan Jesus had to go off because of what looked like a hamstring injury.

Lukaku had one more chance just before being substituted but could not quite control David Neres's cross and sent it wide.

In the dying minutes, McTominay had an opportunity to put the ball in the net again from close range but Vazquez produced a stunning save and the flag was in any case up for offside.