HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » PIX: Alcaraz, Draper in Queen's Club semis

PIX: Alcaraz, Draper in Queen's Club semis

3 Minutes Read
Share:

June 21, 2025 03:46 IST

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates winning his quarter-final against France's Arthur Rinderknech at the Queen's Club Championships in London on Friday.

IMAGE: Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates winning his quarter-final against France's Arthur Rinderknech at the Queen's Club Championships in London on Friday. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

Carlos Alcaraz avoided another scare at the Queen's Club ATP 500 event as the top-seeded Spaniard dispatched France's Arthur Rinderknech with little fuss 7-5, 6-4 to reach the semi-finals on Friday.

Wimbledon champion Alcaraz toiled for three hours in stifling heat on Thursday to edge past fellow-Spaniard Jaume Munar in a titanic scrap and afterwards admitted he did not know how he was still standing.

It was far more straightforward against unseeded Rinderknech, the player he also beat in his opening match two years ago when he went on to win the title at the prestigious Wimbledon warm-up event in west London.

 

The 22-year-old converted each of his two break-points as he extended his sequence of match wins to a career-long 16.

"I could be better (physically). Honestly I was thinking I was going to feel much worse than I did today," five-time Grand Slam champion Alcaraz said on court.

"I'm glad it was only one hour 20 minutes today."

Spain's Roberto Bautista-Agut in action during his quarter-final against Denmark's Holger Rune.

IMAGE: Spain's Roberto Bautista-Agut in action during his quarter-final against Denmark's Holger Rune. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

Alcaraz will face another Spaniard in the semi-final after Roberto Bautista Agut defeated fourth seed Holger Rune 7-6(5), 6-7(4), 6-2, the 37-year-old's first win over the Dane in four meetings.

Rune failed to force a single break point, but managed to save 12 of 14 himself to take Bautista Agut to a deciding set, where the Spaniard finally broke twice.

Britain's Jack Draper continued his Wimbledon build-up as he reached the semi-finals at Queen's for the first time with a 6-4, 5-7, 6-4 defeat of American Brandon Nakashima.

Draper not only kept himself on track for the prestigious ATP 500 title, but also secured the win that guarantees a top-four seeding at Wimbledon where he will be the big home hope.

The 23-year-old was fully tested by world number 32 Nakashima and his powerful game began to misfire as he lost the second set on a baking hot day on Andy Murray Arena.

Jack Draper

IMAGE: Britain's Jack Draper continued his Wimbledon build-up as he reached the semi-finals at Queen's for the first time. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

But Draper settled back into the groove in the deciding set and broke serve in the seventh game with one of his trademark forehand pile drivers.

The left-hander had to save a break point when serving for the match at 5-4 but recovered to seal victory and set up a clash with Czech Jiri Lehecka who had earlier beaten Britain's Jacob Fearnley 7-5, 6-2.

"It means the world to me to reach the semi-finals here," Draper, bidding to become the first British player to win the title at the prestigious west London club since Murray won for a record fifth time in 2016.

"I think there's going to be an even bigger buzz at the weekend and that will give me more energy to keep progressing."

While being ranked fourth means Draper will avoid either defending champion Alcaraz or world number one Jannik Sinner until the semi-finals at Wimbledon, Draper shrugged off the significance of that when asked about it.

"I kept getting asked about that by the journalists but I've got to reach the semi-finals first," he said.

"But it is an incredible position. I was at Wimbledon last year ranked 40 so to go there as fourth seed is a testament to all the hard work my team has done, so very proud of that."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

PIX: New Gen India Arrives In Style!
PIX: New Gen India Arrives In Style!
Neeraj Chopra upstages Weber for Paris Diamond crown
Neeraj Chopra upstages Weber for Paris Diamond crown
PIX: Gill, Jaiswal centuries power India on Day 1
PIX: Gill, Jaiswal centuries power India on Day 1
India Tops WADA List Of Doping Offenders!
India Tops WADA List Of Doping Offenders!
PIX: Gill Rewrites Record Books On Captaincy Debut!
PIX: Gill Rewrites Record Books On Captaincy Debut!

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

World Productivity Day: 9 Most Productive Countries

webstory image 2

Vanilla Panna Cotta: 10-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

Sony Unveils Bravia 8 II Smart TVs In India

VIDEOS

Rain havoc in Nashik, car submerged, Godavari River turns ferocious1:13

Rain havoc in Nashik, car submerged, Godavari River turns...

Hot! Rasha sizzles in black1:10

Hot! Rasha sizzles in black

PM Modi holds mega roadshow in Bihar's Siwan2:01

PM Modi holds mega roadshow in Bihar's Siwan

India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD