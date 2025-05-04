HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
PIX: Al-Ahli down Kawasaki Frontale for Asian Champions League title

PIX: Al-Ahli down Kawasaki Frontale for Asian Champions League title

May 04, 2025 05:21 IST

IMAGE: Franck Kessie scores Al Ahli's second goal with a header during the Asian Champions League final against Kawasaki Frontale, at King Abdullah Sports City, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Saturday. Photograph: Reuters

Saudi Arabia's Al-Ahli beat Japan's Kawasaki Frontale 2-0 to win the Asian Champions League Elite title for the first time at a raucous King Abdullah Sports City Stadium on Saturday.

Brazil winger Galeno broke Kawasaki's resistance in the 35th minute when he bent an unstoppable strike into the top corner to send the home side on the way to their first Asian title, with Franck Kessie heading in the second seven minutes later.

The victory makes Al-Ahli the third Saudi club to win the competition in its various guises, joining city rivals and twice winners Al-Ittihad and Riyadh's four-times champions Al-Hilal.

 

IMAGE: Franck Kessie celebrates scoring Al Ahli's second goal. Photograph: Reuters

"We are so proud," said Al-Ahli goalkeeper Edouard Mendy. "Once we knew the final eight would be played in Jeddah it was our goal to be champions in front of our fans. Since I came here 18 months ago they have supported us so much.

"As I said when I signed here, it's to make history, to continue to win trophies and make this club as big as it was before."

Al-Ahli were heavy favourites with a lineup featuring an expensively acquired array of foreign talent that includes UEFA Champions League winners Riyad Mahrez and Roberto Firmino.

Twice inside the opening six minutes Louis Yamaguchi denied the home side, the Kawasaki goalkeeper blocking Ivan Toney's viciously struck right-foot effort before making a point-blank block at the resulting corner from Ziyad Al-Johani.

IMAGE: Al Ahli's Roberto Firmino lifts the trophy as he celebrates with teammates. Photograph: Reuters

The Japanese outfit almost silenced the crowd in the 11th minute with a moment of individual skill from Marcinho, the Brazilian gliding beyond Ali Majrashi to bear down on goal only to shoot across the area and past the far post.

Toney fired wide and Roger Ibanez was just off target with a curling effort from the edge of the area as Al-Ahli increased the pressure, but a disciplined Kawasaki held firm.

However, the opener eventually came with 10 minutes remaining of the first half when Kawasaki gave away possession close to their own goal.

Firmino fed Galeno in space 25 metres out and, as midfielder So Kawahara made a late, vain attempt to close the Brazilian down, the former Porto man bent a perfectly-measured right-foot strike into the top corner.

IMAGE: Galeno celebrates putting Al Ahli ahead in the match. Photograph: Reuters

Al-Ahli doubled their lead soon after, the Saudi side capitalising on their opponents being temporarily down to 10 men with left back Sota Miura off the field injured.

Firmino was heavily involved again, bursting through on the right side of the area to clip a cross into the six-yard box that the quickly arriving Ivorian Kessie rose to head home.

Substitute Sai van Wermeskerken nodded wide as Kawasaki sought a way back into the game and substitute Tatsuya Ito, the hero of Kawasaki's semi-final win over Al-Nassr, shot just wide with 15 minutes remaining.

Ito flashed another strike across Mendy's goal and Ibanez denied Shin Yamada a late opportunity as Al-Ahli celebrated victory in their third appearance in the final, after runners-up finishes in 1986 and 2012.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
