PIX: Al-Ahli down Al-Hilal, make Asian Champions League final

IMAGE: Ivan Toney celebrates scoring Al Ahli's second goal with Galeno during the Asian Champions League semi-final against Al Hilal at King Abdullah Sports City, Jeddah, on Tuesday. Photograph: Reuters

Al-Ahli secured a 3-1 win over 10-man Al-Hilal to win the battle of the Saudi Pro League sides in Jeddah on Tuesday, booking a place in Saturday's final of the Asian Champions League Elite to keep their dream of a first continental title alive.

Goals from Roberto Firmino and Ivan Toney in the ninth and 27th minutes respectively gave Matthias Jaissle's side a two-goal lead before Salem Al-Dawsari reduced the deficit three minutes from the interval.

A second yellow card for defender Kalidou Koulibaly left the four-times champions down to 10 men for the last 30 minutes and Al-Hilal crashed out despite a late penalty save by Yassine Bounou from Franck Kessie as Feras Al-Brikan netted a late third.

"It was a fantastic evening," said Jaissle. "I am so, so proud of each of the players and what we were doing as a unit, and as a unit I mean with the fans here in the stadium as well. It was a totally deserved win.

"We knew it would be a hard fight against Al-Hilal, but I'm really happy with how we dealt with that."

IMAGE: Al Ahli's Franck Kessie sees his shot from the penalty spot saved by Al Hilal's Yassine Bounou. Photograph: Reuters

Al-Ahli have never won the Asian title, losing in the final in 1986 and 2012, and will face either compatriots Al-Nassr or Japan's Kawasaki Frontale in the decider. The pair face off in the second semi-final on Wednesday.

The home side went ahead when Roger Ibanez's incisive ball from inside his own half released Galeno down the left and the Brazilian's first-time centre was steered in by Firmino as he arrived in the six-yard box at pace.

Al-Ahli were dominating and their pressure paid off in the 27th minute, although their celebrations were briefly put on hold.

Riyad Mahrez's slide-rule pass released Toney behind the defence and he rolled the ball home after rounding Bounou but, while the assistant referee had raised his flag for offside, a VAR review awarded the goal to the delight of the Al-Ahli fans.

IMAGE: Roberto Firmino celebrates scoring Al Ahli's first goal. Photograph: Reuters

With three minutes remaining in the half Al-Hilal pulled one back, despite being second-best throughout the opening 45 minutes.

Renan Lodi's attempted pass along the edge of the penalty area was met by the retreating Kessie and the ball fortuitously landed at the feet of Al-Dawsari, who instinctively smashed his shot beyond Edouard Mendy.

Al-Hilal's hopes of completing their comeback were scuppered on the hour mark when Koulibaly was sent off after a foul on Ibanez earned the defender a second yellow card having earlier been booked for a shuddering body check on Toney.

Firmino and Galeno both hit the post with Al-Ahli seeking a third and, when Hamad Al-Tuhayfan brought down Mahrez, Kessie saw his 85th-minute penalty saved by Bounou.

Substitute Al-Brikan eventually scored the third for Al-Ahli seven minutes into injury time as Al-Hilal's desperation to equalise grew, delighting the home fans at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium.