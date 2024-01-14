News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » PIX: Ngetich breaks 10 km world record by 28 seconds

PIX: Ngetich breaks 10 km world record by 28 seconds

January 14, 2024 20:42 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Kenyan runner Agnes Ngetich became the first woman to run 10km in under 29 minute. Photographs:World Athletics/Instagram

Kenyan runner Agnes Ngetich broke the 10km world record in Valencia on Sunday, shaving 28 seconds off the previous mark, becoming the first woman to run the distance in under 29 minutes.

 

Ngetich clocked a time of 28:46, breaking Yalemzerf Yehualaw's road mixed race world record set two years ago.



"I am so happy. I didn't expect this world record. I was coming to improve my time, at least somewhere around 29:14, but I am happy that I ran a world record of 28 minutes. I didn't expect this," Ngetich said.

The 22-year-old World Cross Country Championships 2023 team gold medallist had previously set the 10 km world record in a women-only race in September with a time of 29:24.



Uganda’s Jacob Kiplimo won the men's race in Valencia with a time of 26:48.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Heartbreak for Satwik-Chirag in Malaysia Open final
Heartbreak for Satwik-Chirag in Malaysia Open final
Aus Open PIX: Djokovic survives Prizmic test
Aus Open PIX: Djokovic survives Prizmic test
Olympic Qualifiers: 'Unfair to disqualify Manavjit'
Olympic Qualifiers: 'Unfair to disqualify Manavjit'
Maldives asks India to withdraw troops by Mar 15
Maldives asks India to withdraw troops by Mar 15
'India can play key role in Ukraine crisis because...'
'India can play key role in Ukraine crisis because...'
Olympic Qualifiers: 'Unfair to disqualify Manavjit'
Olympic Qualifiers: 'Unfair to disqualify Manavjit'
Rahul begins nyay yatra from Manipur, vows peace
Rahul begins nyay yatra from Manipur, vows peace

India Tour South Africa 2023-24

India's Tour of South Africa 2023-24

More like this

PIX: When Usain Bolt blazed on wheels

PIX: When Usain Bolt blazed on wheels

FIH partners with betting company 'to bring in funds'

FIH partners with betting company 'to bring in funds'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances