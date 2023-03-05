News
PIX! 10-man Barca clinch narrow win over Valencia

March 05, 2023 23:25 IST
IMAGE: Raphinha celebrates after scoring against Valencia. Photograph: Photograph: Alex Caparros/Getty Images

Brazilian winger Raphinha's first-half header was enough to give Barcelona a narrow win over struggling Valencia at Camp Nou where the home side were reduced to 10 men for the last half hour of the match in LaLiga on Sunday.

Raphinha nodded a header over the goalkeeper after a brilliant long pass by midfielder Sergio Busquets who spotted the Brazilian winger ghosting behind the defence into the box in the 15th minute.

 

Barca could have extended their lead in the 55th minute when Ferran Torres shot a penalty wide of the goal.

IMAGE: Slice of action from the Barcelona vs Valencia La Liga match. Photograph: Photograph: Alex Caparros/Getty Images

Five minutes after that, however, they lost defender Ronald Araujo who received a straight red card for a last-man foul on Hugo Duro.

IMAGE: Barcelona pulled off a narrow win over Valencia. Photograph: Photograph: Alex Caparros/Getty Images

Barca top LaLiga on 62 points, 10 clear of second-placed Real Madrid who will play at Betis later on Sunday.

Valencia, who have won only one of their last 10 league matches, are second to last on 23 points. 

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
