Pistol glory! Mukesh, Tejaswani fire India to No.1

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
October 01, 2025 18:32 IST

Mukesh Nevavalli

IMAGE: Mukesh Nevavalli, the junior world champion in the the non-Olympic event, built on his precision stage score of 289 from Tuesday with a superb 296 in rapid-fire to aggregate 585 for the gold. Photograph: NRAI/X

Mukesh Nelavalli won the men's 25m pistol gold, while Tejaswani Singh clinched silver in the women's category in the same event as India finished on top of the medals table in the ISSF Junior World Cup, in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Mukesh, the junior world champion in the the non-Olympic event, built on his precision stage score of 289 from Tuesday with a superb 296 in rapid-fire to aggregate 585 for the gold.

Individual Neutral Athlete (AIN) Aleksandr Kovalev, who had won the 25m rapid-fire pistol gold earlier in the competition, took the silver with 577 points while Sahil Choudhary ensured a bronze for India with a score of 573.

 

India finished on top of the table with 19 medals in Olympic events, including six gold, eight silver, and five bronze. AIN shooters followed in second place with 10 medals (4 gold, 2 silver, 4 bronze), while Italy were third with five medals (2 gold, 2 silver, 1 bronze).

In addition, India added two gold, two silver, and three bronze medals in the non-Olympic events -- 50m rifle prone (men and women) and 25m pistol men junior individual.

Tejaswini Singh

IMAGE: Tejaswani Singh, who won gold at the Junior World Cup in Suhl earlier this year, took the women's 25m pistol silver. Photograph: NRAI/X

Tejaswani, who won gold at the Junior World Cup in Suhl earlier this year, took the women's 25m pistol silver, scoring 30 in the final after dominating the qualification with a score of 580.

Individual Neutral Athlete Aleksandra Tikhonova claimed the gold in the event with a 33 in the final, while Italy's Alessandra Fait completed the podium with 28.

Among other Indians in the final, Naamya Kapoor (21) finished fourth and Riya Shirish Thatte (16) was fifth.

The trap mixed team junior final produced a close all-Czech duel, with Tereza Zaviskova and Tomas Nantl edging compatriots Lea Kucerova, who won trap women junior gold on Tuesday, and Kamil Bednar 39–38 for the gold.

European junior champions Irene Del Rey Ruiz and Isaac Hernandez of Spain defeated Italy's Sofia Gori and Luca Gerri 7–6 in a shoot-off to win the bronze after a 40–40 tie.

A total of eight countries won medals across seven competition days, with five -- India, AIN, Italy, Croatia, and Czechia -- securing gold.

© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
