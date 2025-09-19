HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Pink Panthers, Puneri Paltan post contrasting wins

Source: PTI
September 19, 2025 01:35 IST

PKL

IMAGE: Jaipur Pink Panthers climbed to fourth spot with a hard-fought win over Bengal Warriorz. Photograph: Pro Kabaddi League/X

Jaipur Pink Panthers registered a 45-41 victory over the Bengal Warriorz in the Pro Kabaddi League, in Jaipur on Thursday.

Nitin Kumar and Ali Samadi recorded Super 10s for the hosts to help them climb to fourth place on the points table.

Devank Dalal notched his seventh straight Super 10 alongside Manprit Pardeep, while Ashish Malik also registered a High Five, but that wasn't enough for the season seven champions to get over the line.

Devank secured the first raid of the game, reaching a milestone by becoming the fastest raider to 400 raid points, achieving the feat in just 38 games.

Nitin Kumar opened Jaipur Pink Panthers' account, but it was the Warriorz captain who was on a roll giving his team a three-point lead in the early exchanges.

However, the hosts responded quickly with Aashish Kumar's Super Tackle on Devank, followed by a swift raid from Nitin Kumar to level the score at 6-6.

A two-point raid from Ali Samadi then helped the Jaipur Pink Panthers open up a four-point lead, ending a high-octane first quarter at 12-8.

In the second match of the day, Puneri Paltan put in a dominant display to register a comprehensive 40-22 win over U Mumba in the Maharashtra Derby.

It was a defensive clinic from the Season 10 Champions, recording 20 tackle points (including six Super Tackles) as they solidified their hold at the top of the table.

 

Gurdeep led the way with a High Five, while Gaurav Khatri and Abinesh Nadarajan registered four tackles each. Stuwart Singh contributed on the raiding end with eight points.

Source: PTI
Sachin Emerges From Idol Neeraj Bhai's Shadow!
Sri Lanka knock Afghanistan out of Asia Cup
No political questions, please!
Antim grabs second World Championship medal!
ICC pulls up PCB over Pycroft row!
