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Pincky Balhara's Asian Games Bronze: A Triumph Amidst Injury And Adversity

By Philem Dipak Singh, nbsp September 28, 2026 13:59 IST 5 Minutes Read
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Indian kurash sensation Pincky Balhara defied a debilitating knee injury to clinch a historic bronze medal at the Asian Games, solidifying her status as the nation's most decorated kurash athlete despite facing significant challenges including a lack of national federation support.

Key Points

  • Pincky Balhara secured a bronze medal in Kurash at the Asian Games, making her India's most successful athlete in the sport at the event.
  • Balhara sustained a knee injury during her quarterfinal match, which was exploited by her Korean opponent in the semifinal, hindering her performance.
  • The athlete, who previously won silver in 2018, competed in a higher weight category (-78kg) for only the second time.
  • Balhara trains at her uncle's academy in Delhi, primarily sparring with boys due to the absence of a recognised national kurash federation in India.
  • The lack of a stable national federation and continuous infighting among stakeholders pose significant challenges for Indian kurash athletes.

She became the most successful Indian kurash athlete in Asian Games with her bronze on Monday but Pincky Balhara was sobbing at the end of her semifinal bout, not because she was overwhelmed by emotion but because a battered knee had denied her a higher finish.

India's most accomplished kurash athlete Balhara revealed that she was struck on her right knee during the quarterfinal win over Korea's Lim Garam. Taking on another Korean Sumin Mo in the last four, Balhara said the already hurting knee could not take the fresh onslaught, hampering her performance.

 

"I got injured in the quarterfinal match, got hit on the knee. My opponent in the quarterfinal was also a Korean. So, my semifinal opponent knew that I got injured on my right knee," Balhara told PTI.

"I was attacking but she was attacking me there again and again. So, I lost on penalty," added Balhara, fighting back tears.

Injury Hinders Medal Hopes

Kurash is an Uzbek form of wrestling in which grapplers are not allowed to punch or kick their opponents or grab their legs. The fights are conducted in upright position and the competitors have to throw each other on their backs with full control and force to earn points.

The Delhi-based Balhara, whose 2018 Asiad silver came in the -52kg category, was competing in a much higher -78kg division this time.

"This is only my second bout in -78kg and before that I competed in Asian Championships in Uzbekistan in May. That was my first in 78kg," the resident of Neb Sarai said.

Balhara's Journey And Kurash Basics

Balhara's routine is primarily made up of fights with boys during training, and she says that has helped her become one of the most accomplished Kurash players in the country.

Balhara's silver at the Jakarta Asian Games in 2018 was special as it came in the year when the discipline made its debut at the continental showpiece.

Her Hangzhou edition campaign had ended in the quarterfinal stage after a loss to Uzbekistan's Sitora Elmurodova on caution point even though the bout itself was locked 0-0.

Training Amidst Adversity

India does not have a recognised national federation kurash due to continuous infighting among stakehokders. Therefore athletes like Balhara mostly rely on private support. In her case, it comes from her former Judoka uncle's academy in Delhi.

"I trained in my own academy in Delhi's Munirka, run by my maternal uncle Samunder Tokas. I didn't get any exposure or help from outside. All my sparring partners at the academy are boys. I never fought with girls, except during competitions. So, it helps," Balhara told PTI in an exclusive interaction.

Balhara trains at Baba Ganga Nath Judo and Kurash Academy at Munirka run by Tokas, a well known judo and Kurash coach.

Tokas was a national champion judoka before becoming a coach. Balhara said she had initially thought of pursuing judo.

"I wanted to fight, that's why I chose Judo. I grew up watching my uncle play judo, so I started with judo at the age of nine. He used to organise a memorial tournament in my grandfather's name," said Balhara, who lost her father before the 2018 Asian Games.

"But in India, there is a rule that only one martial arts sports can be played. That's why I chose Kurash. I am a ranking player for Kurash," she explained.

Navigating Federation Turmoil And Personal Choices

There are multiple rival Kurash bodies in India, trying to run the sports, and the sport has been in turmoil for some time.

Balhara said a new body crops up before every Asiad without ever bothering to stand up for athletes.

"As soon as the Asian Games come, there is a new federation. But that is a loss for the players. A federation will always be there. We were misguided in 2023. That's why I was disqualified," she recounted her experience at previous Asiad.

Balhara played the first Cadet Asia Cup of Kurash in 2013.

Asked if her family has ever come in the way of pursuing the combat sport, she said, "Nothing like that in our family."

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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