India's Pincky Balhara Guarantees Bronze In Asian Games Kurash

Pincky Balhara has made India proud by securing at least a bronze medal in the women's -78kg Kurash event at the Asian Games, advancing to the semifinals with a dominant victory.

Photograph: Kind courtesy India at Asian Games/X

Key Points Pincky Balhara guaranteed India a bronze medal in women's -78kg Kurash at the Asian Games.

She defeated South Korea's Lim Garam 3-0 in the quarterfinals.

Balhara aims to surpass her 2018 Asian Games silver medal performance.

The Indian athlete secured the win using a 'Chala' move.

She will face Sumin Mo of Korea in the semifinals.

Pincky Balhara assured India of at least a bronze medal in women's -78kg Kurash after defeating South Korea's Lim Garam in the quarterfinals at the Asian Games here on Monday.

Balhara's Path To Semifinals

Balhara prevailed 3-0 over Lim to move into the semifinals and keep alive her hopes of going one better than her silver-medal performance at the 2018 Asian Games.

The 27-year-old Indian produced the decisive score through a 'Chala', while Lim could not register a point across the bout.

'Chala' is awarded when an athlete throws the opponent but the move lacks full control.

Balhara had won a silver in the women's -52kg category at the Jakarta Games in 2018 when this sports discipline made its debut at the Continental showpiece.

In the last-four, Balahara will take on Korea's Sumin Mo later in the day.