Home  » Sports » India's Pincky Balhara Guarantees Bronze In Asian Games Kurash

India's Pincky Balhara Guarantees Bronze In Asian Games Kurash

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk September 28, 2026 09:01 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Pincky Balhara has made India proud by securing at least a bronze medal in the women's -78kg Kurash event at the Asian Games, advancing to the semifinals with a dominant victory.

Photograph: Kind courtesy India at Asian Games/X

Photograph: Kind courtesy India at Asian Games/X

Key Points

  • Pincky Balhara guaranteed India a bronze medal in women's -78kg Kurash at the Asian Games.
  • She defeated South Korea's Lim Garam 3-0 in the quarterfinals.
  • Balhara aims to surpass her 2018 Asian Games silver medal performance.
  • The Indian athlete secured the win using a 'Chala' move.
  • She will face Sumin Mo of Korea in the semifinals.

Pincky Balhara assured India of at least a bronze medal in women's -78kg Kurash after defeating South Korea's Lim Garam in the quarterfinals at the Asian Games here on Monday.

Balhara's Path To Semifinals

Balhara prevailed 3-0 over Lim to move into the semifinals and keep alive her hopes of going one better than her silver-medal performance at the 2018 Asian Games.

 

The 27-year-old Indian produced the decisive score through a 'Chala', while Lim could not register a point across the bout.

'Chala' is awarded when an athlete throws the opponent but the move lacks full control.

Balhara had won a silver in the women's -52kg category at the Jakarta Games in 2018 when this sports discipline made its debut at the Continental showpiece.

In the last-four, Balahara will take on Korea's Sumin Mo later in the day.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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