PICS: Rojas, Barshim win third straight World titles

Images from the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon, on Monday, Day 4.

IMAGE: Venezuela's Yulimar Rojas in action during the women's triple jump final at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon, on Monday. Photograph: Aleksandra Szmigiel/Reuters

Venezuelan Yulimar Rojas underlined her status as queen of the triple jump on Monday after the Olympic champion jumped 15.47 metres to win a third straight World title.

Jamaican Shanieka Ricketts collected her second consecutive world silver with a best of 14.89m on the first try, leaping from the sand on her final attempt and running to the stands to hug her supporters.

American Tori Franklin took bronze, the United States' first world medal in the women's event.

Rojas, who bettered her own world record in March with 15.74m and is the first woman to win the triple jump outdoor championship three times, smiled broadly as the Venezuelan national anthem played at Hayward Field.

Rojas has set a goal to breach the 16m mark but after whipping up the crowd for her final attempt on Monday she finished well short.

Barshim claims third successive World high jump gold

IMAGE: Qatar's Mutaz Essa Barshim competes in the men's high jump finals at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon, on Monday. Photograph: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Qatar's Mutaz Essa Barshim won a third successive World high jump gold in style on Monday as he cleared a world-leading 2.37 metres with ease as all his rivals struggled to get close.

Barshim, who famously shared Olympic gold with Italy's Gianmarco Tamberi last year, jumped beautifully all night to go well beyond his own season's best of 2.30.

The title was just about secure after he had cleared 2.35 but he then eased over 2.37 looking almost in slow motion.

With the gold medal then in the bag he had one attempt at a championship record 2.42 but failed.

World indoor champion Woo Sang-hyeok of South Korea needed three attempts to get over 2.33 but then also cleared 2.35 at the second attempt to take silver. Ukraine's Andriy Protsenko collected bronze on the back of his 2.33 clearance.

Tamberi had a nervous path into the final, twice failing at 2.25 and then twice again at 2.28 in Friday's heats. In the final he failed twice at 2.30 but then clearing 2.33 at the second attempt before bowing out at 2.35 to finish fourth.

Thiam stands tall in 800m to win heptathlon gold

IMAGE: Belgium's Nafissatou Thiam celebrates alongside silver medallist Anouk Vetter of the Netherlands and bronze medallist Anna Hall of the United States after winning the women's heptathlon. Photograph: Lucy Nicholson/Reuters

Belgium's double Olympic champion Nafissatou Thiam reclaimed the World heptathlon title in emphatic style on Monday when she produced a personal best in the final 800 metres to see off the challenge of Dutch rival Anouk Vetter.

Vetter, who won silver behind Thiam in Tokyo last year, had gone into the final event 19 points ahead, equating to 1.3 seconds over 800m, but her personal best was more than two seconds slower than Thiam's.

She was never able to pose a serious threat though, looking tired from the start, while Thiam showed her class by posting a massive personal best by more than two seconds of 2:13.00 to claim a second world gold after 2017.

"I worked really hard on the 800 so knew I could do a good time but think I needed that extra push of someone behind me," Thiam said.

Thiam had lead at the end of Sunday's action as she tallied her best-ever first day's points total.

Vetter hit back with a personal best long jump and a strong javelin on Monday morning to edge into that slender lead.

American Anna Hall, 21 and a great prospect for future titles, took bronze and also had the pleasure of being cheered home as the winner of the 800m.

Britain's defending champion Katarina Johnson-Thompson, who edged out Thiam in the 2019 worlds, was below-par throughout and finished eighth.

Lyles puts 200m field on notice with red-hot heat

IMAGE: Noah Lyles of the United States crosses the finish line to win the men's 200 metres heat ahead of second-placed Jamaica's Rasheed Dwyer at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon, on Monday. Photograph: Lucy Nicholson/Reuters

Reigning World champion Noah Lyles showed he is no mood to give up his 200 metres crown after setting a red-hot pace to win his heat on Monday.

The sprinting showman rounded the curve with ease before wagging his finger at the rest of the field down the straight to finish in 19.98 seconds and advance to Tuesday's semi-finals.

Celebrating his 25th birthday, Olympic bronze medallist Lyles said he had jitters during the three-day wait to compete in front of the home crowd in Eugene, Oregon.

His rivalry with fellow-American Erriyon Knighton is expected to produce fireworks.

Lyles denied the 18-year-old a place on the podium at the Tokyo Olympics and ran past him down the stretch to clinch the national championship last month, prompting Knighton to storm off during a post-race interview.

Knighton got off to an explosive start on Monday before easing up near the halfway mark and cruising to victory in his heat in 20.01s.

"I cannot ask for more, I am at the spot where I want to be," said Knighton. "One of my best years, if not my best and I am just happy."

Alexander Ogando, who helped the Dominican Republic pick up gold in the 4x400m mixed relay on Friday, equalled Knighton's time in his heat, cruising past the US Olympic silver medallist Kenny Bednarek down the straight.

Two days after leading an American sweep of the 100m, Fred Kerley jogged through to the finish to win his heat but said he was "still in recovery mode".

Canadian Andre De Grasse, the Olympic champion who took silver at the worlds three years ago, withdrew from the 200 after failing to qualify for the 100m final on Saturday.

Another Canadian, Aaron Brown, stumbled and fell forward after his blocks slipped but was issued a green card and allowed to run, finishing second in his heat behind 400m indoors champion Jereem Richards of Trinidad and Tobago.

IMAGE: Niger's Aminatou Seyni crosses the line to win the women's 200 metres heat ahead of second-placed Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce. Photograph: Lucy Nicholson/Reuters

In the women's heats, Jamaica's terrific trio of Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Shericka Jackson and Elaine Thompson-Herah rolled through to the semi-finals less than 24 hours after sweeping the 100m podium.

"Oh man, it was hard," said Fraser-Pryce, who collected her fifth world 100m gold on Sunday. "It was a late night and I needed to come back and try to qualify as easy as I can to preserve my strength for tomorrow.

"Just have to go home and get some recovery done and see how it goes tomorrow."

Making her debut at the World Championships, home hope Abby Steiner won her heat comfortably in 22.26s. Steiner posted the second-fastest time of the year at nationals on the same springy Hayward Field track last month.

Niger's Aminatou Seyni and Namibian Beatrice Masilingi, who are barred from their preferred 400m event due to World Athletics' "Differences of Sexual Development" rules, advanced to the semi-final with Seyni producing the fastest time (21.98).

Gebreslase wins world marathon title in World championship record time

IMAGE: Ethiopia's Gotytom Gebreslase celebrates with spectators after winning the women's marathon. Photograph: Mike Segar/Reuters

Gotytom Gebreslase survived a two-way battle with Kenya’s Judith Korir to win the women's marathon title in a World Championship-record time.

The Ethiopian broke away with about two kilometres to go and never gave Korir a chance down the final stretch to cross finishing line two hours, 18 minutes and 11 seconds, smashing Briton Paula Radcliffe's previous mark of 2:20:57s, set in 2005.

It was Ethiopia's second marathon triumph in Eugene, Oregon, after Tamirat Tola won the men's title in another Championship record 2:05:36s.

Korir, who produced the fastest time of her career, said she was frustrated that Gebreslase did not want to pace with her after they pulled away around the 27-km mark but was nonetheless pleased with her performance.

"The Ethiopian runners are very fast. It not easy to run with them, but I tried my best," she said.

The field produced a speedy start at 6.15 am local time, benefiting from sunny but pristine conditions, with temperatures hovering above 50 degrees Fahrenheit (10C).

Israeli Lonah Salpeter seized a chance to secure third spot on the podium after Ethiopian Ababel Yeshaneh fell off the leading pack and dropped out with less than 10 km to go.

Kenyan Ruth Chepngetich, who won three years ago, dropped out at around the 18-kilometre mark due to stomach issues.