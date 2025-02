PICS: Villa dump Spurs out of FA Cup

Reach fifth round for first time in 10 years.

IMAGE: Aston Villa's Morgan Rogers scores their second goal against Tottenham Hotspur - Villa Park, Birmingham, Britain. Photograph: Paul Childs/ Action Images via Reuters

Aston Villa's Jacob Ramsey struck inside the first minute and Morgan Rogers added a second-half goal to secure a 2-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur and lift their side into the FA Cup fifth round for the first time in 10 years on Sunday at Villa Park.

Villa took 58 seconds to score when Rogers waltzed forward virtually unchallenged before sending the ball into Ramsey's path. The 23-year-old fired straight at Antonin Kinsky who got two hands on it but the ball slipped through them into the net.

"I've been in the first team for four or five years and we have been getting knocked out (of the FA Cup) in the first or second game," Ramsey told the BBC.

"So, we wanted to put on a performance for the fans and we did that today."

Rogers doubled the home side's lead in the 64th minute when Pedro Porro could not clear Leon Bailey's cross and Rogers was there to slot home the loose ball from close range for his 11th goal this season in all competitions for Unai Emery's team.

"The second goal was important, we played well but we hadn't killed the game off," Rogers said. "We probably could have scored a few more but overall we are happy with the performance and the win."

Villa's Manchester United loanee Marcus Rashford, who had not played since December 12, came on to make his debut two minutes after the second goal to loud cheers from the home fans.

Spurs' new signing Frenchman Mathys Tel from Bayern Munich pulled one back in the 91st minute with his first goal for the club when he flicked home Dejan Kulusevski's cross but despite some late pressure the hosts held out to claim the victory.

"Really was a fantastic match against a very difficult team," Emery said. "We played really, very well, and after a long time we weren't achieving to be in the fifth round, of course very happy and very happy for our supporters."

IMAGE: Aston Villa's Marcus Rashford in action with Tottenham Hotspur's Kevin Danso. Photograph: Chris Radburn/Reuters

Premier League leaders Liverpool were dumped out of the FA Cup with a shock 1-0 loss at second-tier side Plymouth Argyle earlier on Sunday, while Premier League club Wolverhampton Wanderers beat Championship side Blackburn Rovers 2-0 away.

Tottenham's loss leaves the Europa League as their only hope of a trophy this season after they were dumped out of the League Cup by Liverpool, who won Thursday's semi-final second leg 4-0 to progress 4-1 on aggregate to the final with Newcastle United.

Injury-hit Spurs, who are 14th in the Premier League table, six places and 10 points below Villa, squandered a handful of chances on a poor afternoon for Ange Postecoglou's side.

Son Heung-min missed a sitter in the first half when he latched onto Mikey Moore's cross but fired straight at keeper Emi Martinez from close range.

Son also looked short of confidence when he had the ball in front of the goal, but rather than shoot the 32-year-old laid it off to a teammate who was swarmed by Villa players.

Spurs were more lively in the second half and defender Kevin Danso had a terrific chance late in the game but could only fire Porro's low cross wide of the post.

"Obviously disappointed we don't progress," Postecoglou, who stayed on the pitch for several minutes to applaud Spurs' fans, told the BBC. "This group has done an unbelievable job for two and a half months. I can't praise them enough, playing twice a week since November. They'll get the chance to reset now and finish the season strong.

"Europe is still very important to us, we're still in a great spot there, and we'll hope to get some players back over the next two weeks. The players are going out there and giving everything they can. It would be a lot better if they had some help."

Villa's last fifth round appearance was in 2014-15 when they reached the final before losing 4-0 to Arsenal.