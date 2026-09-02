Mirra Andreeva Continues Strong Grand Slam Run At US Open

French Open champion Mirra Andreeva began her US Open campaign with a commanding 6-2, 6-2 victory over Janice Tjen, showcasing her formidable hard-court game and advancing confidently to the second round.

IMAGE: Russia's Mirra Andreeva in action during her US Open first round match against Indonesia's Janice Tjen at Flushing Meadows, New York, on Tuesday. Photograph: Geoff Burke/IMAGN IMAGES/Reuters

Key Points Mirra Andreeva secured a dominant 6-2, 6-2 victory against Janice Tjen in her U.S. Open first-round match.

The French Open champion showcased her strong performance on hard courts, dispelling notions of being a clay-court specialist.

Andreeva's aggressive play and precision were key to her swift win under the Louis Armstrong Stadium roof.

This victory keeps Andreeva's pursuit of a second Grand Slam title on track at the US Open.

Andreeva is set to face Germany's Eva Lys in the upcoming second round.

IMAGE: Mirra Andreeva shakes hands with Janice Tjen after their first round match. Photograph: Geoff Burke/IMAGN IMAGES/Reuters

Mirra Andreeva began her US Open campaign with a comfortable 6-2, 6-2 victory over unseeded Indonesian Janice Tjen on Tuesday to reach the second round and keep her bid for a second Grand Slam title on track.

Andreeva announced herself by claiming this year's French Open title on clay, but she has shown she is no slouch on hard courts.

The 19-year-old, who looked right at home during her run to the mixed doubles semi-finals with fellow Russian Andrey Rublev last week, relied on her power and precision again to dispatch Tjen under the roof of Louis Armstrong Stadium.

Andreeva's Strategy And Dominance

IMAGE: Janice Tjen serves during her first round match against Mirra Andreeva. Photograph: Geoff Burke/IMAGN IMAGES/Reuters

"Our match in Cincinnati was really tough ... the conditions were tough as it was hot and humid," Andreeva said, referring to her win over Tjen in the U.S. Open tune-up last month.

"It was the first time I was playing her ... She's not easy to play against. Today, I was just trying to talk to my coach to see what we can do better in order for me to feel confident on the court. I was trying to be very aggressive.

"I was trying to go for my shots, and after everything I just feel like today it was a better match."

Path To The Next Round

IMAGE: Mirra Andreeva reacts after winning the first set. Photograph: Geoff Burke/IMAGN IMAGES/Reuters

Andreeva drew first blood with a fiery forehand winner to break for a 3-2 lead in the opening set, which the fifth seed completely dominated thereafter and closed out after only 31 minutes of action.

There was no respite for Tjen in the second set as Andreeva dialled up the intensity to claim another early break before she sealed the victory to set up a clash with Germany's Eva Lys in the next round.