PICS: Bayern beat Manchester Utd; Arsenal thrash PSV

A summary of Wednesday's action in the UEFA Champions League.

IMAGE: Bayern Munich's Harry Kane fires the ball past Manchester United's Diogo Dalot during the Champions League Group A match at Allianz Arena, Munich, on Wednesday. Photograph: Angelika Warmuth/Reuters

Bayern Munich struck twice in four minutes in the first half to set them on their way to a 4-3 victory over an embattled Manchester United on Wednesday and make a winning start in Champions League Group A.

Goals from Leroy Sane and Serge Gnabry in the 28th and 32nd minutes put the hosts firmly in the driving seat with injury-hit United, who have now lost their last three matches, pulling a goal back in the 49th through Rasmus Hojlund's deflected effort.

United, who lost 3-1 to both Brighton & Hove Albion and Arsenal in their previous two games, have now conceded three goals or more in three consecutive matches for the first time since December 1978.

Bayern crushed United's hopes of a comeback four minutes later with a Harry Kane penalty, awarded for a handball by Christian Eriksen, to restore their two-goal cushion.

Casemiro slotted in from close range in the 88th minute but substitute Mathys Tel scored once more for Bayern in stoppage time.

Casemiro headed in another for United with the last move of the game.

The hosts, unbeaten now in their last 28 Champions League group stage home matches, also hit the woodwork through Sane and Thomas Mueller in the second half.

Arsenal thrash PSV on Champions League return

IMAGE: Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus (on ground) makes an unsuccessful attempt to score during the Group B match against PSV Eindhoven at Emirates Stadium, London. Photograph: David Klein/Reuters

Arsenal enjoyed a triumphant return to the Champions League with a 4-0 thrashing of outclassed PSV Eindhoven in Group B as their impressive start to the season continued on Wednesday.

Six years after their last appearance among Europe's elite, goals by Bukayo Saka, Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Jesus before half-time paved the way for an easy victory, with captain Martin Odegaard also on target in the second half.

Saka, one of several Arsenal players making their debuts in the competition, struck from close range after eight minutes and Trossard's low shot made it 2-0 12 minutes later before Jesus hammered Arsenal's third to effectively wrap up the points.

Arsenal, who have taken 13 points from their opening five Premier League games, travel to Lens next week while PSV must try to repair some of the damage at home to Sevilla.

The last time Arsenal played in the Champions League they suffered a chastening 10-2 aggregate drubbing at the hands of Bayern Munich, since when their perennial place amongst the Premier League's top-four became a fading memory.

Runners-up spot to Manchester City last season sent them back to the top table and Dutch side PSV proved the perfect opponents on a rain-drenched night in north London.

Arsenal's opener arrived as Saka linked with Odegaard and when the Norwegian's shot was only parried by Walter Benitez, Saka was alert enough to guide home from close range.

PSV were architects of their own downfall for Arsenal's second, giving the ball away during a foray forward, and a lightning counter-attack ended with Saka squaring for Trossard to fizz a low shot across the wet turf and into the corner.

Trossard then turned provider to set up Jesus who took a silky touch before smashing a shot into the net.

With a north London derby against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta had the luxury of making substitutions throughout the second half with Saka, Jesus and Declan Rice all getting an early breather.

But Arsenal were still far too slick for their opponents and captain Odegaard drilled in a clinical fourth after 70 minutes to complete a thoroughly satisfying night.

Real Madrid scrape past debutants Union Berlin

IMAGE: Jude Bellingham celebrates scoring the match-winner for Real Madrid in the Group C match against FC Union Berlin at Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid. Photograph: Isabel Infantes/Reuters

Jude Bellingham scored deep in added time as Real Madrid wore down a resilient Union Berlin to claim a 1-0 win at the Santiago Bernabeu in their Group C opener, spoiling the Bundesliga side's Champions League debut.

The match in Madrid looked like it was heading for a draw until substitute Federico Valverde's shot ricocheted off two players in Union's crowded penalty area before falling to Bellingham, who turned it into the net for his sixth goal in six games this season.

The 94th-minute goal also ensured that Real kept up their 100 percent record this campaign, earning them a sixth straight win.

Real dominated possession in the first half but found it difficult to break down Union, who defended resolutely and were impressively marshalled at the back by veteran Italy defender Leonardo Bonucci -- a summer signing from Juventus.

Real forward Joselu was lively from the start but missed two headed opportunities early in the match.

The 14-times champions made a fast start to the second half and Rodrygo twice went close to scoring the opener, having a shot saved by keeper Frederik Ronnow from close range before unleashing a thunderous volley that cannoned off the post.

Carlo Ancelotti's team continued to turn the screw as the second half wore on with Union beginning to flag, and the Italian manager brought on Valverde and Toni Kroos.

Joselu, Antonio Rudiger and Rodrygo all missed late opportunities to score but just as Union appeared set for a surprise result, the German resistance was pierced when midfielder Bellingham scored on his Champions League debut for Real.

Napoli edge Braga after late own goal

IMAGE: Giovanni Di Lorenzo celebrates putting Napoli ahead in the Group C match against S.C. Braga at Estadio Municipal de Braga, Portugal. Photograph: Miguel Vidal/Reuters

A late own goal by Sporting Braga defender Sikou Niakate handed Italian champions Napoli a 2-1 away win in an entertaining Champions League Group C clash.

In a game of many missed chances, Napoli took the lead in first-half stoppage time through captain Giovanni Di Lorenzo after striker Victor Osimhen nodded the ball away from goal and the Italy defender seized his chance to bounce it in off the bar.

Braga, who are in the Champions League for the third time and the first in 11 seasons, stepped up their game following the break and forward Bruma equalised in the 84th minute with a header from a perfect cross by substitute Rodrigo Zalazar.

But four minutes later Niakate sealed the win for the visitors with an unfortunate intervention, netting a pass by Piotr Zielinski from close range with his first touch.

Martinez earns Inter Milan draw at Real Sociedad

IMAGE: Lautaro Martinez scores late in the match to earn Inter Milan a draw against Real Sociedad in the Group D match at Reale Arena, San Sebastian, Spain. Photograph: Vincent West/Reuters

Lautaro Martinez's late goal salvaged a 1-1 draw for runners-up Inter Milan at Real Sociedad as they kicked off their Champions League campaign on Wednesday.

The Basque team looked the more dominant side for most of the game, their first Champions group-stage appearance in a decade, while the Serie A leaders will be grateful for their rivals' misses in front of goal after a performance far from their unbeaten league run.

The hosts' early high pressing paid off after just four minutes when Brais Mendez stole the ball on the edge of the Inter box to fire into the bottom right corner and make it 1-0.

Real created chances to double the lead but Robin Le Normand sent his header wide before halftime and new keeper Yann Sommer pulled off a great save to deny Mikel Oyarzabal from close range at the start of the second half.

Inter began to threaten their opponents' area until the final stretch of the match but could not equalise until Martinez finally scored in the 87th minute for his sixth goal in five games this season.

In Group D, Inter and Real are below RB Salzburg, who won 2-0 at Benfica, with the Portuguese champions being hampered by an early red card for Antonio Silva.