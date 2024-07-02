News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » PICS: Tears, triumph for Ronaldo at Euro 2024

PICS: Tears, triumph for Ronaldo at Euro 2024

July 02, 2024 09:42 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Despite being a model of longevity for more than two decades in an outstanding career, breaking numerous records and playing for some of the biggest clubs in the world, Cristiano Ronaldo was a shadow of his old self over the last two weeks at Euro 2024 in Germany.

Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after missing a penalty against Slovakia in extra-time during the Euro 2024 match in Frankfurt on Monday.

IMAGE: Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after missing a penalty against Slovakia in extra-time during the Euro 2024 match in Frankfurt on Monday. Photograph: Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters

"Time beat him. Time takes everybody out. It's undefeated," said Rocky Balboa in the film Creed and those words could easily be applied to Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo who struggled to impose himself on their Euro 2024 last-16 game with Slovenia on Monday.

A tearful Ronaldo being embraced and comforted by team mates after missing a penalty in extra-time that could have helped Portugal secure a spot in the quarter-finals before a shootut win is a cathartic image that stunned fans around the world.

 

Portugal won 3-0 on penalties minutes later, with Ronaldo converting the first spot-kick and apologising to fans in the stands immediately after scoring before breaking down in tears following the game and being unable to finish an interview.

His tears showed more than just the sorrow or guilt of a player feeling the weight of responsibility from almost letting his country down. They were the tears of a frustrated player who expects greatness but was not the difference maker he once was.

Slovenia's goalkeeper Jan Oblak saves the penalty by Cristiano Ronaldo

IMAGE: Slovenia's goalkeeper Jan Oblak saves the penalty by Cristiano Ronaldo. Photograph: Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters

During the 2022 World Cup Ronaldo said: "The best timing is my timing" as he arrived in Qatar with his career in turmoil, about to leave Manchester United to play in Saudi Arabia.

Ronaldo, a five-times Ballon D'Or winner, had arrived with a mission to prove he could still make a difference on the world stage. But he ended the tournament on the bench and had no impact as a substitute in the 1-0 quarter-final loss to Morocco.

Bruno Fernandes consoles Cristiano Ronaldo as he walks off the filed after regulation time.

IMAGE: Bruno Fernandes consoles Cristiano Ronaldo as he walks off the field after regulation time. Photograph: Lee Smith/Reuters

After that defeat, the shocking image of Ronaldo running to the tunnel in tears as desolate as the football world had ever seen him was something Portugal fans were not used to.

But with long-time Portugal manager Fernando Santos gone and newcomer Roberto Martinez trusting him with the captaincy and a leadership role in a young and talented squad, Ronaldo was given another shot at glory in Euro 2024.

Despite being a model of longevity for more than two decades in an outstanding career, breaking numerous records and playing for some of the biggest clubs in the world, Ronaldo has been a shadow of his old self over the last two weeks in Germany.

Cristiano Ronaldo successfully scores during the penalty shoot-out.

IMAGE: Cristiano Ronaldo successfully scores during the penalty shoot-out. Photograph: Lee Smith/Reuters

Lacking the speed, explosion and agility that were his trademarks while pouncing on balls like a tiger to plunder goals in various ways that only he was able to, the 2024 version of Ronaldo has yet to score at this Euros after four games.

Against Slovenia, just as in the previous three games, his shooting was off kilter and his headers failed to trouble keeper Jan Oblak while his team mates seemed to be forcing the ball to him, disrupting Portugal's tempo and slowing them down.

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates with team-mates Pepe after winning the match against Slovakia.

IMAGE: Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates with teammate Pepe after Portugal emerge 3-0 winners. Photograph: Lee Smith/Reuters

At 39, Ronaldo would have become the oldest player to score in a European Championship if he had netted his extra-time penalty but he failed to beat the excellent Oblak and instead of relief came desperation.

Martinez still trusted him to take the first penalty in the shootout and Ronaldo duly delivered to help Portugal stay alive at the Euros, with several records that he is still seeking.

They will face France in the quarter-finals with the world questioning whether Ronaldo's brilliant international career is nearing an end. There could still be a happy ending for one of the world's greatest ever players - only time will tell.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Euro PIX: Muani scores late as France beat Belgium
Euro PIX: Muani scores late as France beat Belgium
Wimbledon PIX: Alcaraz, Sinner, Gauff begin in style
Wimbledon PIX: Alcaraz, Sinner, Gauff begin in style
Sumit Nagal beaten in first round at Wimbledon
Sumit Nagal beaten in first round at Wimbledon
Interview Engineering Graduates Must Read
Interview Engineering Graduates Must Read
'I'm Confused. Filing ITR For First Time'
'I'm Confused. Filing ITR For First Time'
NEET Case Kingpin's Political Ambitions
NEET Case Kingpin's Political Ambitions
Like Ananya's Bling Avatar?
Like Ananya's Bling Avatar?

T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup

More like this

India set to fly out in next 6-12 hours: Barbados PM

India set to fly out in next 6-12 hours: Barbados PM

Euro PIX: Portugal shoot-out Slovenia to make last 8

Euro PIX: Portugal shoot-out Slovenia to make last 8

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances