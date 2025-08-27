West Ham, Leeds, Sunderland knocked out of League Cup

Jorgen Strand Larsen comes in as substitute in the 73rd minute and scores twice in two minutes as Wolverhampton Wanderers beat fellow Premier League strugglers West Ham United to reach the third round of the League Cup on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Jorgen Strand Larsen (No. 9) reacts after scoring Wolverhampton Wanderers's third goal against West Ham United in the Carabao Cup second round at Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, Britain, on Tuesday. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Substitute Jorgen Strand Larsen scored twice in two minutes as Wolverhampton Wanderers beat fellow Premier League strugglers West Ham United 3-2 to reach the third round of the League Cup on Tuesday.

Promoted Leeds United and Sunderland followed West Ham out of the competition, losing on penalties to Championship side Sheffield Wednesday and third tier Huddersfield Town respectively.

Strand Larsen came on in the 73rd minute and made an immediate impact, the Norwegian striking in the 82nd and 84th to turn around the match at Molineux after Lucas Paqueta had headed West Ham in front in the 63rd.

IMAGE: Lucas Paqueta heads home West Ham United's second goal. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Rodrigo Gomes had scored Wolves' first goal of the season two minutes before half-time, after Hwang Hee-chan's penalty rebounded off the post, but Tomas Soucek headed an equaliser in the 50th.

The battle between the top flight's bottom two teams provided no respite for West Ham manager Graham Potter, whose side have been thrashed 5-1 by Chelsea and 3-0 by Sunderland in the league.

Leeds went out 3-0 on penalties after full-time at Hillsborough ended 1-1, a shock result watched from afar by many Wednesday fans who boycotted the match in protest at the financially-troubled second-tier club's Thai owner.

United States international goalkeeper Ethan Horvath was the home hero. The man of the match was mobbed by his teammates after saving twice and keeping a clean sheet in the shootout on his debut after joining on loan.

IMAGE: Goalkeeper Ethan Horvath was the hero of Sheffield Wednesday's victory over Leeds United, saving twice and keeping a clean sheet in the shoot-out on his debut after joining on loan. Photograph: Craig Brough/Reuters

"I have been in the door four or five days. I had to learn 10 new names in the first match I played and in this game I had to learn another 10 new names," Horvath told Sky Sports television.

League One Huddersfield won their shoot-out 6-5 after regulation time at the Stadium of Light ended 1-1.

Brentford beat Bournemouth 2-0 on the South Coast in the night's other all-Premier League match, with Fabio Carvalho and Igor Thiago scoring either side of the break and against the run of play.

Brentford's record signing Dango Ouattara, who scored on his league debut on Saturday, came on as a substitute against his old club.

IMAGE: Oliver Sonne celebrates with Jaydon Banel after scoring Burnley's second goal against Derby County, at Turf Moor, Burnley. Photograph: Ed Sykes/Reuters

Burnley, one of seven Premier League sides fielding much changed line-ups from last weekend's games, beat second tier Derby County 2-1 with Oliver Sonne scoring a stoppage-time winner at Turf Moor.

Wrexham's Hollywood owners had plenty to smile about after their side won 3-2 at Preston North End thanks to a stoppage-time Kieffer Moore goal after the hosts had twice taken the lead in the second tier clash.

League Two (fourth tier) Cambridge United beat Championship side Charlton Athletic 3-1.

The third round draw will take place after Wednesday's matches.