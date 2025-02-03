PICS: Arsenal thump City to stay in title race

HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
February 03, 2025 00:21 IST

Arsenal's Myles Lewis-Skelly celebrates scoring their third goal against Manchester City at Emirates Stadium, London, Britain, on Sunday

Arsenal delivered a statement of intent in the Premier League title race with a 5-1 hammering of champions Manchester City to close the gap at the top to six points on Sunday.

 

Captain Martin Odegaard gave Arsenal the lead in the second minute after woeful City defending and although Erling Haaland equalised after the break the hosts ran out comfortable winners to extend their unbeaten league sequence to 14.

City were level for less than a minute as Thomas Partey's deflected effort restored Arsenal's lead before teenager Myles Lewis-Skelly netted his first goal for the club.

Kai Havertz made sure there was no way back for Pep Guardiola's side with a sweet finish from a counter-attack and substitute Ethan Nwaneri put the icing on the cake with a stunning curler with the last kick of the game.

Arsenal moved to 50 points from 24 games with Liverpool on 56 having played a game less. City stay a distant fourth with 41 points from 24 games.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
