News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » PICS: Alcaraz, Tsitsipas to clash in Barcelona final

PICS: Alcaraz, Tsitsipas to clash in Barcelona final

Last updated on: April 23, 2023 12:11 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates victory over Britain's Dan Evans in the semi-finals of the ATP 500 Barcelona Open, at Real Club de Tenis, Barcelona, on Saturday.

IMAGE: Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates victory over Britain's Dan Evans in the semi-finals of the ATP 500 Barcelona Open, at Real Club de Tenis, Barcelona, on Saturday. Photograph: Albert Gea/Reuters

World No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz reached the final of the Barcelona Open after beating Briton Daniel Evans 6-2, 6-2 on Saturday to set up a showdown with top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas, who defeated Italy's Lorenzo Musetti 6-4, 5-7, 6-3.

Alcaraz, who had an injury-plagued start to the season and was beaten in the semi-final of last week's Miami Open by Jannik Sinner, was unstoppable against Evans, even as he appeared to be conserving his energy for the clay-court season.

 

The 19-year-old Alcaraz broke early in the first set and closed it 6-2 in 38 minutes.

He raced to 4-1 in the second and beat Evans in 80 minutes to reach the final in Barcelona for the second consecutive year.

Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas celebrates winning his semi-final against Italy's Lorenzo Musetti.

IMAGE: Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas celebrates winning his semi-final against Italy's Lorenzo Musetti. Photograph: Albert Gea/Reuters

World number five Tsitsipas had a more complicated challenge against Musetti, surrendering a break in the third game. However, he managed to fight back and clinch the first set 6-4 after winning three consecutive games.

The Greek player quickly moved to 5-3 and had the opportunity to serve for the match, but collapsed under pressure, allowing Musetti to fight back and win the second set 7-5.

Musetti came close to a break point in the first game of the decisive set, but Tsitsipas kept his composure and went on to comfortably close out the match.

Tsitsipas will try to claim his first ever win against Alcaraz, who in December became the youngest year-end No. 1 in the history of the ATP.

Alcaraz defeated Tsitsipas in the 2021 US Open and in last year's Miami Masters and Barcelona Open.

Swiatek meets Sabalenka again in Stuttgart final after Jabeur retires

Tunisia's Ons Jabeur speaks with Poland's Iga Swiatek after withdrawing from their semi-final at the WTA 500 Stuttgart Open at Porsche Arena, Stuttgart, Germany, on Saturday.

IMAGE: Tunisia's Ons Jabeur speaks with Poland's Iga Swiatek after withdrawing from their semi-final at the WTA 500 Stuttgart Open at Porsche Arena, Stuttgart, Germany, on Saturday. Photograph: Angelika Warmuth/Reuters

World number one Iga Swiatek moved into the Stuttgart Open final on Saturday after her opponent Ons Jabeur retired injured three games into the first set.

The Pole on Sunday will face Aryna Sabalenka in a repeat of last year's final, following the Belarusian's comfortable straight sets victory over Anastasia Potapova.

Tunisian Jabeur, on a seven-match winning run after recovering from injury and surgery earlier this year, looked to have hurt herself during the last point of the first game.

The world number four, fresh from her title win in Charleston earlier in the month, took a medical timeout but despite playing on with her left calf bandaged for two more games she decided to stop with Swiatek 3-0 up.

"I really tried but at that point I don't know what happened," a tearful Jabeur said. "I was excited to play Iga and seeing that the stadium is full. I am sorry about it."

Australian Open winner Sabalenka needed just 58 minutes to storm into her third straight Stuttgart final with a 6-1, 6-2 demolition of Potapova.

Sabalenka, who last year lost to Swiatek, raced to a 4-0 lead, breaking her opponent twice.

World number 24 Potapova was playing catch-up throughout and was very vulnerable on her weak second serve.

She was equally helpless in the second set with Sabalenka breaking early again as she won the first eight points.

The world number two then raced back from 30-0 down with a string of big serves at 5-2 to finish off the game and reach her fourth final of the year.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Curran Is Paisa Vasool!
Curran Is Paisa Vasool!
PIX: Mahrez 'trick' sends Man City into FA Cup final
PIX: Mahrez 'trick' sends Man City into FA Cup final
EPL PIX: Liverpool edge Forest; Everton draw at Palace
EPL PIX: Liverpool edge Forest; Everton draw at Palace
Amritpal had no choice but to surrender: Police
Amritpal had no choice but to surrender: Police
Amritpal Singh arrested from Bhindranwale's village
Amritpal Singh arrested from Bhindranwale's village
PIX: Mahrez 'trick' sends Man City into FA Cup final
PIX: Mahrez 'trick' sends Man City into FA Cup final
Strayed cheetah rescued before entering UP
Strayed cheetah rescued before entering UP

IPL 2023

IPL 2023

More like this

PIX: Wankhede Celebrates Sachin@50

PIX: Wankhede Celebrates Sachin@50

How And Where Mumbai Lost The Plot

How And Where Mumbai Lost The Plot

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances