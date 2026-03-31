HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Sports » Pickleball Kingdom Expands to India with Delhi Court Launch

Pickleball Kingdom Expands to India with Delhi Court Launch

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 31, 2026 15:14 IST

x

Pickleball Kingdom, a leading US-based pickleball court operator, has officially launched its first state-of-the-art facility in New Delhi, marking its entry into the burgeoning Indian sports market and promising rapid expansion across the country.

Key Points

  • Pickleball Kingdom, a US-based company, has launched its first pickleball court in India, located in Okhla, New Delhi.
  • The new rooftop pickleball court offers a unique playing experience and aims to popularise the sport in India.
  • Pickleball Kingdom plans aggressive expansion in India through local partner BAQ Wizards Private Limited and franchise partnerships.
  • The company aims to tap into the enormous potential of the Indian sports market by bringing pickleball to the masses.

USA-based Pickleball Kingdom has launched its first court in India, a state of the art rooftop facility in the national capital.

Pickleball Kingdom operates at more than 400 locations in the United States and considering the enormous potential, it is aggressively looking to expand its operations in India via local partner BAQ Wizards Private Limited.

 

Pickleball Kingdom's first ever facility in the country has been built in Okhla in partnership with real estate developer Max Estates.

The rooftop court provides a unique, high-energy playing experience in the heart of New Delhi, welcoming visitors to one of the fastest-growing sports in the world.

Pickleball Kingdom's Vision for India

Pickleball Kingdom's promoters in India, Bhanu Gulati and Anuj Duggal, are bullish about the sport's growth in a cricket-crazy country.

"Pickleball is more than just a sport - it's a movement that brings people together. We're excited to bring the Pickleball Kingdom experience to India," they said in a joint statement.

Expansion Plans

As part of its expansion plan, Pickleball Kingdom is looking to partner with franchisees across the country to set up more courts and take the sport to the masses. Inquires can be made at https://pickleballkingdom.com/india.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Pickleball debuts in North Kashmir with new courts in Baramulla
Pickleball debuts in North Kashmir with new courts in Baramulla
India Announces Pickleball Team for US Open in Florida
India Announces Pickleball Team for US Open in Florida
Indian Pickleball Association Sanctions Hyderabad Open as PWR 1000 Event
Coming soon: The Pro Volleyball League
Coming soon: The Pro Volleyball League
Kohli-backed World Bowling League to launch next year
Kohli-backed World Bowling League to launch next year

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Calcutta Of Yesterday, In Black And White

webstory image 2

11 Khichdi Recipes Fit For A King

webstory image 3

Chicken Methiwala: 35-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

8 women killed in stampede at temple in Bihar's Nalanda4:41

8 women killed in stampede at temple in Bihar's Nalanda

Goods train tanker derails in Andhra's Nellore, services disrupted1:02

Goods train tanker derails in Andhra's Nellore, services...

Heavy Rains Trigger Landslide in Ramban, Disrupt Jammu-Srinagar Highway Traffic1:05

Heavy Rains Trigger Landslide in Ramban, Disrupt...

IPL 2026

IPL 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO