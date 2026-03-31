Pickleball Kingdom Expands to India with Delhi Court Launch

Pickleball Kingdom, a leading US-based pickleball court operator, has officially launched its first state-of-the-art facility in New Delhi, marking its entry into the burgeoning Indian sports market and promising rapid expansion across the country.

Key Points Pickleball Kingdom, a US-based company, has launched its first pickleball court in India, located in Okhla, New Delhi.

The new rooftop pickleball court offers a unique playing experience and aims to popularise the sport in India.

Pickleball Kingdom plans aggressive expansion in India through local partner BAQ Wizards Private Limited and franchise partnerships.

The company aims to tap into the enormous potential of the Indian sports market by bringing pickleball to the masses.

USA-based Pickleball Kingdom has launched its first court in India, a state of the art rooftop facility in the national capital.

Pickleball Kingdom operates at more than 400 locations in the United States and considering the enormous potential, it is aggressively looking to expand its operations in India via local partner BAQ Wizards Private Limited.

Pickleball Kingdom's first ever facility in the country has been built in Okhla in partnership with real estate developer Max Estates.

The rooftop court provides a unique, high-energy playing experience in the heart of New Delhi, welcoming visitors to one of the fastest-growing sports in the world.

Pickleball Kingdom's Vision for India

Pickleball Kingdom's promoters in India, Bhanu Gulati and Anuj Duggal, are bullish about the sport's growth in a cricket-crazy country.

"Pickleball is more than just a sport - it's a movement that brings people together. We're excited to bring the Pickleball Kingdom experience to India," they said in a joint statement.

Expansion Plans

As part of its expansion plan, Pickleball Kingdom is looking to partner with franchisees across the country to set up more courts and take the sport to the masses. Inquires can be made at https://pickleballkingdom.com/india.