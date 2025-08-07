Pickleball debuts in North Kashmir with new courts in Baramulla

Photographs: SSM College of Engineering/Instagram

North Kashmir took a significant step in promoting fitness and inclusive recreational activities with the inauguration of its first pickleball courts at SSM College, Parihaspora, in Baramulla district.

The state-of-the-art facility, inaugurated by Nuzhat Gul, Secretary of the Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council, was developed in partnership with World Health Sports (WHS), co-founded by Viraj Singh.

This initiative highlights the growing momentum around grassroots-level sports infrastructure development in the Valley.

Speaking at the launch, Nuzhat Gul told ANI: "Pickleball is not just a sport -- it's a platform for healthy living, community engagement, and stress relief. We are proud to bring this opportunity to Baramulla and look forward to expanding such initiatives across the region."



Pickleball, a fast-growing racquet sport blending the elements of tennis, badminton, and table tennis, is gaining popularity worldwide for its accessibility to all ages, from young students to senior citizens.

Highlighting the importance of the initiative, Haya Qazi, Administrator of SSM College, said, "We are honoured to host North Kashmir's first Pickleball courts. This facility is a step towards nurturing a culture of fitness and teamwork among our students and the local community."



Viraj Singh, Co-founder of WHS and a key partner in the project, added, "Our aim is to offer innovative sporting avenues that support physical and mental well-being, particularly in regions where such opportunities are limited."



The players who participated in the inaugural matches echoed similar sentiments. Sahiba, a student and one of the players, described the sport as "a healthy, fun-filled way to stay fit and beat stress."



Local player Manzoor Ahmad also praised the move, stating, "These courts offer a refreshing change for youth like us. Sports can truly keep the younger generation focused and away from negative distractions."

In recent years, rising concerns over substance abuse among youth in the region have sparked calls for better recreational infrastructure. Initiatives like the Pickleball courts are being seen as critical tools in steering youth towards positive lifestyle choices and productive use of energy.



The launch reflects a broader vision of the J&K administration and local institutions to promote community well-being through inclusive sports and fitness programs.