Photos: Sabalenka digs deep to oust Noskova, charges into 6th straight US Open semis

Aryna Sabalenka overcame Wimbledon champion Linda Noskova in a pulsating three-set thriller, saving her title defence and reaching a sixth consecutive US Open semifinal after a tense tiebreak.

IMAGE: Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka celebrates winning her US Open quarterfinal match against Czech Republic's Linda Noskova in New York on Tuesday. Photograph: Mike Segar/Reuters

Key Points Aryna Sabalenka survived her toughest test of the tournament, edging Linda Noskova in three sets to reach a sixth consecutive US Open semifinal.

American hopes remain high, with Frances Tiafoe and Alex Michelsen facing off as both chase an end to the country’s 23-year men’s singles drought.

Jessica Pegula and Emma Navarro meet in an all-American quarter-final dubbed the 'Battle of the Billionaires', with Pegula also chasing the world No. 1 ranking.

Carlos Alcaraz takes on Ben Shelton in the night session, with the Spaniard seeking to extend his remarkable record at Grand Slam tournaments.

Aryna Sabalenka survived the biggest test of her title defence against sixth seed Linda Noskova to reach the US Open semifinals on Tuesday, as fans awaited an all-American "Battle of the Billionaires" later in the programme.

Second seed Carlos Alcaraz has defied concerns surrounding his long injury layoff and is due up in the final match of the night at Flushing Meadows against eighth seed Ben Shelton.

Sabalenka had not dropped a set this year in New York but found herself pushed to the limit in a 7-6(1), 3-6, 7-6(10-7) win over Noskova, recovering from a mid-match dip in her form to reach her sixth consecutive U.S. Open semi-final.

Belarusian Seals Sixth Straight US Open Semifinal

IMAGE: Aryna Sabalenka next plays the winner of an all-American clash between Jessica Pegula and Emma Navarro. Photograph: Robert Deutsch/Reuters

The highly anticipated meeting between the Czech Wimbledon champion and the US Open titleholder lived up to all expectations and the Belarusian clinched victory with a gutsy ace from a second serve.

"What a battle," said Sabalenka, who added to her reputation as one of the hardest players to beat in tiebreaks.

"I'm speechless right now because I was pushing myself to the limit."

American Hopes Rise as Tiafoe and Michelsen Battle it Out

IMAGE: Aryna Sabalenka attempts a dropshot against Linda Noskova. Photograph: Mike Segar/Reuters

A quarter-final meeting between US fan favourite Frances Tiafoe and his compatriot Alex Michelsen was underway on Arthur Ashe Stadium, as both bid to end a 23-year American men's drought at the major.

Michelsen, who is younger than that dry spell at 22 years old, has largely flown under the radar at Flushing Meadows and is hoping to extend his deepest run at the majors, while the veteran Tiafoe is eyeing a third trip to the penultimate stage.

The match was the first of two all-American contests at Flushing Meadows on Tuesday, as third seed Jessica Pegula plays Emma Navarro in the evening programme, a clash that has quickly been dubbed "the Battle of the Billionaires."

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Pegula and Navarro Set for High-Profile Showdown

IMAGE: Linda Noskova missed the opportunity to become the first woman to secure back-to-back Grand Slams since Naomi Osaka's US Open and Australian Open triumphs. Photograph: Mike Segar/Reuters

Jessica Pegula, daughter of Buffalo Bills and Sabres owner Terry Pegula, is among three who could overtake Sabalenka as the world number one at this tournament, and she has triumphed in all four of her prior meetings with Navarro, the daughter of billionaire businessman Ben Navarro.

IMAGE: Aryna Sabalenka and Linda Noskova shake hands after the match. Photograph: Robert Deutsch/Reuters

Shelton will need the US fans' full support against fearsome titleholder Alcaraz, who has lost just one of his last 32 matches at the majors beginning with his title run at last year’s Roland Garros. The American is vying for his second US Open semifinal berth.